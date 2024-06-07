Raven Reflects On Working For Paul Heyman, Heyman Being Upset He Left ECW

Raven recently talked about his experiences working with Paul Heyman in ECW, noting his only bad memories were when he exited the company. The ECW legend spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews and recalled working with Heyman in the company; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On working with Heyman in ECW: “Yeah Paul E. treated me well, paid me my money, yeah I love Paul E. you know? I have nothing bad to say about him at all, I think I did my best work with him, I think he did some of his best work with me, except for the stuff he’s done in the last 10 years, 20 years because I haven’t seen it. But up to that point I think it was some of the best work he’d done.”

On his exit from the company: “My only bad memories were of when I left [ECW]. He was really upset with that and he really wouldn’t talk to me for a couple of years, and that bothered me. Then we got past it.”