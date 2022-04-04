wrestling / News
Raven Reveals He Recently Had Knee Replacement Surgery
In a post on Twitter, Raven revealed that he recently had knee replacement surgery and noted that’s why his podcast had been delayed.
He wrote: “Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast! We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch.”
Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast!
We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch pic.twitter.com/RE5MR4TdGl
— Raven (@theraveneffect) April 3, 2022
Raven’s last match was in February 2020 at ARW The Extreme Torch.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Responds To Kevin Owens Getting Match Against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38
- Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38
- Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38
- Paul Heyman On The Rock Potentially Returning At WWE WrestleMania 38, Possible Year-Long Storyline With Roman Reigns