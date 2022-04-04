Raven Reveals He Recently Had Knee Replacement Surgery

In a post on Twitter, Raven revealed that he recently had knee replacement surgery and noted that’s why his podcast had been delayed.

He wrote: “Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast! We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch.”

Raven’s last match was in February 2020 at ARW The Extreme Torch.