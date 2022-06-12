Raven Says His Lack of a Push in WWE Was Due to Heat With Vince McMahon

Raven recently weighed in on his time in WWE after ECW and said that his issues with Vince McMahon were a reason for why he didn’t get the push he felt he deserved. Raven was part of WWE following the collapse of ECW and WCW from 2000 to 2003 and was part of WrestleMania 17, but outside of several WWE Hardcore Championship never had much to do in the company. Speaking with Soundsphere, he alluded to issues with the WWE Chairman that ultimately held him back.

“WWE, I had heat with [Vince] McMahon. Long story,” Raven said (per Wrestling Inc). “I never really got what I felt was the push I deserved in that company. So no, I didn’t get to do everything I wanted, but what I did do – I felt the work I did in ECW will stand up against anybody’s work, anytime, anywhere, ever. Whether it’s work rate, whether it’s psychology, whether it’s matches, whether it’s storyline, storyline especially, plot-driven episodic television. Because that’s what I got into wrestling for, was episodic storytelling.”

Following their time in WWE, Raven, Chris Kanyon, and Mike Sanders famously sued WWE attempting to argue that they were employees and not independent contractors and thus were were deprived of benefits such as health care.