Raven Says He Has More Hardcore Title Wins Than WWE Acknowledges

Raven is listed as a 27-time WWE Hardcore Champion by the company, but he says the number is a bit more than that. The ECW, WCW, and WWE alumnus recently revealed during a signing for K&S WrestleFest that he kept track of how many wins he had, which is significantly more than WWE’s credited number.

“39-time,” Raven said of how many times he was champion (per Wrestling Inc). “I counted them. At the time, after about 15 everybody was telling me, talking about how many they had. ‘I better keep count all these because I didn’t think that they would keep track of them. I ended up getting 39 and then, for some reason they have 27. So, I don’t know.”

The Hardcore Championship was the only one that Raven won within WWE.