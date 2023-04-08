Raven Supports Younger People as Bookers in Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Under the Ring, former WWE Superstar Raven discussed why it’s important to have younger people in booking positions in pro wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Raven on why wrestling needs younger people in booking positions: “You have to stay current. That’s always been a problem with the wrestling business — is bookers aren’t current. They don’t have any youth [on] the … booking committee, so to speak, who know what pop culture is, and what’s trendy and what isn’t.”

On if he thinks he would’ve done well as a booker in his old ECW days: “I think I would’ve been a great booker back then. Now I’m not as good as I would’ve been because, even though my wrestling knowledge is more, my pop culture knowledge [isn’t]. … I’m 58 years old, I don’t stay current anymore.”