Raven Talks About His Brief Run With All Japan Pro Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Raven spoke about his brief time in All Japan Pro Wrestling, which only lasted for three weeks. In that time, he got to work with Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, and Stan Hansen.

He said: “It was three weeks. I was working in Portland Wrestling at the time. They called me up, asked me to do it. I said, ‘Sure.’ But I’ve never been a big fan of the Japan style because it wasn’t about spots and storytelling,. It was more about athleticism. I got in it for the storytelling. Baba even asked me to come back at the end of the tour when he was paying me and then I never followed up on it because as long as I had a job here, I didn’t care. Although I ended up going back five times for five other companies. People would say, ‘Hey, here’s a show. We got one shot,’ or a two / three day show or whatever. But three weeks was too long for me anyway, you know?“