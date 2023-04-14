Raven Thinks His Matches With Tommy Dreamer Were Underrated

While appearing as a guest host for The Snake Pit (via Wrestling Inc), Raven spoke about his matches with Tommy Dreamer in ECW and why he feels they don’t get enough credit.

He said: “I don’t think me and [Tommy] Dreamer ever got the true credit for our matches that we got for our program. Our program got hailed … I’d put [the feud] against any two feuds ever … the matches were spectacular too but I don’t think they ever got the full credit because of how much selling we did. Which is so anathema to the people who just like to do high spots and the people that like to watch high spots.”

Raven called out ‘smart fans’ for wanting more ‘action’, but was surprised to hear that Dave Meltzer actually praised his selling during that time. He noted that he “never read that.”