Raven Weighs In On a Possible Return To the Ring
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
Raven has been out of the ring since 2020, and he recently discussed whether he’s planning to return. The ECW and TNA star spoke during a K&S WrestleFest signing about his in-ring status, noting that he’s not yet done in the ring.
“I’ll go back to it,” he said in response to the question about an in-ring return (per Wrestling Inc). He added though that it won’t be right away, pointing out, “I had both my knees replaced this year, so not right now.”
Raven’s last match was in February of 2020 at ARW’s three year anniversary show, where he teamed up with Justin Credible in an attempt to claim the company’s tag team titles. He was recently inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.
