Manhattan Center Crowd Got Frustrated During RAW 25 Segments At Barclays Center

Fans at the Manhattan Center for RAW 25 tonight grew frustrated with having to watch long stretches of the show on the video screens with no live action. The videos below were tweeted to us, the first one showing the fans chanting “Barclays sucks” during the opening segment, and the second showing the fans booing while a Barclays Center segment played on the video screen.

@LarryCsonka411 I’ll tell you this Larry, there are people here that are already crapping on this concept of watching the screen for a half hour without any live action in the ring. — Hash Bro Jones (@hashbrojones) January 23, 2018