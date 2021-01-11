RAW and Smackdown Stars May Be Part Of WWE Superstar Spectacle

It was announced over the weekend that WWE will be holding an event for India called Superstar Spectacle, which is expected to air later this month on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. A new report from Sportskeeda suggests that RAW and Smackdown superstars may end up taking part in the special, which is rumored to air on January 26, aka Republic Day in India.

Names that WWE is considering for the special include Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Bayley, and Rey Mysterio. It is also expected to include Indian talents like Jinder Mahal, Kavita Devi and Indus Sher, as well as a “prominent WWE legend.” WWE also shortlisted wrestlers during tryouts in India last year, so Gurvinder Singh, Laxmi Rajpoot, and Sukhwinder Grewal could all take part.

At this time, it’s expected to tape in the US on January 22.