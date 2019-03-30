RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Title Matches Expected For Wrestlemania

Even with the addition of the women’s battle royal last night, it doesn’t seem WWE is done adding matches to the mammoth card of Wrestlemania 35. Post Wrestling reports that WWE is planning to add RAW and Smackdown tag team title matches to the card this week. The Smackdown tag title match is expected to have more than two teams in it. This would bring the match count up to sixteen.

The RAW tag team title match was added to the card after plans for a Smackdown women’s title match were dropped. As we previously noted, the match was intended to be Asuka vs. Mandy Rose, but Asuka dropped the title to Charlotte because the match had “little interest.” If the two tag matches are added as planned, here is what should be the final Wrestlemania card.

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* Fall Count Anywhere: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3

* Women’s Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Title Match: The Revival (c) vs TBA

* Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos (c) vs TBA