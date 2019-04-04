Backstage Details On RAW Arrest Angle Involving Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, & Charlotte Flair Including Who Had Input

– This week’s latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some backstage details on the arrest angle from last Monday’s edition of Raw, where Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey were all arrested. According to the report, all three Superstars had input into the angle, along with Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, Kevin Dunn, and Marty Miller. The segment was said to be a “collaborative” effort of all their ideas put together.

Parts of the Raw segment were filmed and edited before the show aired. If you look closely, you can see some cuts were made. You can check out some footage of the angle in the videos below.



