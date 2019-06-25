Raw Attendance Last Night Only 3,500, Likely Lowest Attendance for Show in Years

– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melter discussed the low crowd attendance for last night’s edition of Raw, calling it one of the lowest attended Raw shows in probably years. Meltzer stated that last night’s Raw only had 3,500 people in attendance. And that’s coming off the following night of a pay-per-view event with Stomping Grounds.

According to Meltzer, most of the lower part of the arena looked full, but WWE was only shooting “a very small portion of the arena only.” Additionally, both Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted that the attendance was even lower than the previous edition of Smackdown Live that was in the city of Everett, Washington, where Raw was held last night.

Meltzer predicted it will be interesting to see WWE explain such low numbers for WWE’s next scheduled quarterly report, noting that this is the last week of Quarter 2 for WWE in 2019. And WWE can’t rely on the excuse of their top stars being injured this quarter.