WWE News: RAW Crew In Singapore For Live Event, NXT Schedule For This Weekend, Notes On Several Ticket On Sale Dates

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that the RAW brand for WWE is already in Singapore preparing for tomorrow’s live event. Everyone flew out yesterday and connected in Taiwan.

– NXT has a live event tomorrow in Dade City, Florida and Friday in Crystal River, Florida.

– Tickets go on sale Friday for the August 8 event in Albany (NY), the August 9 event in Buffalo (NY), the August 18 WWE event in Omaha (Nebraska), the August 24 event in Lafayette (Louisiana), the August 27 Smackdown taping in Baton Rouge (Louisana) and an August 30 live event in Bangor, Maine.

