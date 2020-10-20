wrestling / News

Raw Debuts New Theme Song For Season Premiere (Video)

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Monday Night Raw Logo 2019

WWE has a new theme song for Raw, and it debuted during Monday night’s season premiere. Tonight’s episode debuted a new opening theme in NF’s “The Search” with a video package featuring the post-Draft Raw roster.

You can check out the opening video below for the song, along with the full song and music video from the group:

