wrestling / News
Raw Ends Abruptly Due to Timing Problem, WWE Releases Video of How Show Ended
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Tonight’s episode of Raw saw the show end abruptly due to a timing issue. Tonight’s episode went off the air right at 11 PM ET when the announcers were still talking and the US Championship main event match had just finished.
WWE posted the video of what went down after the match, as you can see below.
It's @RandyOrton OUTTA NOWHERE on #RAW!@AJStyles took his eye off the ball and @reymysterio capitalized to retain the #USTitle! pic.twitter.com/1AQRagqmLE
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Nitro’s Debut at Mall of America, Why He Brought Lex Luger In
- Chris Jericho on Creative Differences Between AEW and WWE, When He Started Losing Creative Freedom in WWE
- Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)
- Sean Waltman On NXT Talent Not Wanting to Go to Raw or Smackdown, Pay Disparity on NXT Being Addressed