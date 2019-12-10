wrestling / News

Raw Ends Abruptly Due to Timing Problem, WWE Releases Video of How Show Ended

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw

– Tonight’s episode of Raw saw the show end abruptly due to a timing issue. Tonight’s episode went off the air right at 11 PM ET when the announcers were still talking and the US Championship main event match had just finished.

WWE posted the video of what went down after the match, as you can see below.

