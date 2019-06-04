Full Raw Video Highlights for 6.03.19: Becky Lynch Escorts Seth Rollins in Ambulance, Mojo Rawley Appears During Break

– WWE has released its full video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw. As previously reported, Brock Lesnar attacked Universal champion Seth Rollins during last night’s show. One of the highlight clips shows Rollins being loaded into an ambulance, and Becky Lynch goes inside as well to escort Rollins to the hospital. Becky Lynch is Rollins’ real-life girlfriend.

Also, WWE released videos of segments that took place during the commercial breaks, including an appearance by Mojo Rawley that was not shown on TV. Additionally, there’s a post-show interview with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and Shane McMahon says they have Roman Reigns “running scared” and going “pee-pee with the puppies” at Super ShowDown.









































