Raw History: Episode 203 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 81  

Episode #203

March 31st, 1997 | Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois

WWF Champion: The Undertaker (2) since 3/23/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Rocky Maivia (1) since 2/13/97

WWF European Champion: British Bulldog (1) since 3/3/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Owen Hart and the British Bulldog (1) since 9/22/96

Ah, the opening video package. It would become a staple of Raw. This one highlighted Bret Hart’s awesome promo last week and his verbal sparring with Shawn Michaels.

Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were on commentary.

WWF European Championship: British Bulldog (c) vs. Owen Hart

A rematch from their absolute classic at the beginning of the month. Owen jumped Bulldog before the bell and threw him into the steel steps and ring post. Once this officially got going, Owen delivered a body press for two and worked on wearing down his stronger opponent. Owen stopped Bulldog’s first comeback attempt with the kitchen sink, sold expertly by the way. Bulldog countered the next attempt at that move into a rollup, but was again cut short, this time by a stiff piledriver. They went to commercial off that, which was odd. It’s a taped show, find a better spot for that. Owen made a mistake and found himself in Sharpshooter position. He managed to escape and hit the enziguri that killed HBK. Lawler got in a great line about Owen knowing how to counter the move because he invented it. In an AWESOME moment, Bulldog shoved Owen off the top and he back flipped to land safely on his feet. Bulldog caught a plancha and slammed Owen onto the guardrail, taking control. Bulldog got hot until a ref bump. Owen tried using a chair, but Bulldog stopped him. Before he could use the chair himself, Bret Hart ran in and tackled him. He held Bulldog down with the chair on his throat, leading to a no contest around 12:00. Nowhere near the level of their previous match, but still good. A few too many rest holds this time around. [***¼]

The fans thought Bret was there for his brother, but Owen got in his face as well. Bret stood between Bulldog and Owen, keeping them from fighting. Bret grabbed a microphone and told them not to fight for the enjoyment of the American fans. He blamed the American media for turning them against each other. Bret mentioned how they drove a wedge between Bret and Owen, and even brought Diana into the story. He spoke about how often he was there for Owen in the past, bringing his little brother to tears. The three embraced, giving us the official start of the massive Hart Foundation angle that dominated 1997. The promo was solid, though some of Bret’s stories about young Owen didn’t click with the crowd. Historic moment, though.

El Mosco vs. Super Nova

Sunny, with nothing to do, joined commentary for this. The irony of Sunny coming out RIGHT AFTER Bret talked about family values is not lost on me. Sunny plugged live events and the entire commentary team focused on everything but the match. While the luchadores did some fast paced stuff, Sunny delivered some poor sounding Spanish. Nova missed a dive and Mosco won with an ugly moonsault at 3:54. Several blown spots, a dead crowd and uninterested commentary was a bad combo. [¼*]

The Legion of Doom were brought out for an interview. JR asked them about facing the Tag Team Champions, who now look more united than ever, at the PPV. Animal said they shouldn’t have badmouthed America and shouted a lot about how nobody remembers second place. Hawk was all, “WELL,” and added nothing else of interest.

Jesse James vs. Jerry Fox

The Honky Tonk Man was back again, scouting his potential protégé. James’ theme being “With My Baby Tonight” will never not be funny. He was accompanied by a guest manager, who was just an uncomfortable looking child. James won in quick fashion with a pumphandle slam in 1:25. No Road Dogg style humping before the finish. [NR]

Honky Tonk Man hopped in the ring to offer Jesse James a spot as his protégé. He had a singing gimmick, so it made sense. James took the guitar (which Honky called a family “hair-loom”), but smashed it, declining the offer.

SLAM OF THE WEEK ~ Chyna slamming Bart Gunn last Monday.

Adam O’Brien and Rod Ball vs. Crush and Savio Vega w/ The Nation of Domination

I’m 90% sure one of PG-13’s lyrics was “he’s hard as a rock.” The jobbers got jumped instantly. Their lack of fight allowed Vince to plug La Femme Nikita. Shawn Michaels called in to discuss Bret Hart’s attack. He said he has a lot to say to Bret, but would do it in person next Monday. Back to the match, where Crush got the win using Demolition Decapitation in 3:18. [NR]

TWO WEEKS AGO ~ Ken Shamrock took down Billy Gunn with ease and made him tap out. They also showed him throwing Bret Hart around at WrestleMania.

WAR ZONE!

Paul Bearer came out to finish the segment from last Monday. He begged Undertaker to take him back and pleaded with him to face him in the ring now. A casket was at ringside, so when the Undertaker showed up, he stopped to lock it, avoiding any funny business. It’s a small thing, but I liked it because babyfaces should be smart sometimes. Undertaker said he won’t forget the betrayal, but he could forgive. He handed Bearer the WWF Title like he was rejoining him, only to clock him. Undertaker backed Bearer around the ring. Mankind appeared from under the ring and threw a fireball in the champion’s face. Undertaker writhed in pain, while Sycho Sid ran down and chased Mankind and Bearer through the crowd. Fire was a rarity in WWF at the time, so this added something new to a feud that we saw a ton of last year. The Sid run-in made more sense this week than last, since Taker gave him respect after WrestleMania. All in all, a good segment to build the PPV.

Backstage, Sid threatened Mankind and said if you mess with fire and the Undertaker, you burn in hell. This was an unnecessary addition.

Goldust vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley

It’s a WrestleMania rematch! No valets tonight, though. Goldust attacked early and often. I just realized this feud began in January and I don’t think they’ve had a good match. They brawled outside, highlighted by Hunter slamming him on the ramp. Inside, HHH bowed and took Goldust to CHINLOCK CITY BITCH. Goldust fought free, but got hit with a DDT. Chyna appeared on the stage, negating the whole “no Chyna or Marlena” thing. After a break, Goldust hit the Curtain Call, only for Chyna to interfere for the DQ finish at 9:49. After a relatively hot start, this nearly put me to sleep. I said it before, but HHH was not compelling at all in this era. It gets some points for Goldust’s fire. [*¾]

Chyna and HHH put the boots to Goldust until officials ran down. HHH tossed Pat Patterson to the side, so the future Stooge got up and fired back. They had a fist fight like Pat was a regular roster member. Goldust got up and sent HHH packing, before nearly coming to blows with Chyna. He decided against it because a man doesn’t hit a woman.

For the first time since WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring. He sported the awesome Austin 3:16 shirt. Vince interviewed him to ask about WrestleMania. Austin never said “I Quit” and Bret didn’t beat him to bloody pulp because he ran into a guardrail. He explained passing out because he lost more blood than his heart was pumping. Austin doesn’t care about good guys, bad guys, getting cheered or getting booed. All he cares about is whipping ass between those ropes. He called out Bret, telling him put on a clean pair of pink panties. Bret appeared on the Titantron to say he kicked Austin’s ass. Bret said he’s done with Austin and Austin responded with the awesome, “YOU’LL HAVE TO KILL ME TO BE FINISHED WITH ME!” Austin said he’ll send Bret to his grave based purely on an ass kicking. Such an intense promo. This rivalry will forever be incredible. Everything Austin said and did was believable.

WWF Intercontinental Championship: Rocky Maivia (c) vs. Bret Hart

They did a good job hyping this throughout the night, noting it is the highest profile match in Rocky’s career. Vince announced that Bret will face Sycho Sid at In Your House. Sure. Anyway, this match stemmed from Bret attacking Rocky last week. 1997 Bret against 2000 Rock would’ve been awesome. Unfortunately, Rocky wasn’t ready for this kind of match. Bret stalled a bit early, giving time to showcase Tony Atlas in the front row. Once things got going, Rocky looked to quicken the pace with a cross body. Bret came back with his usual offense, only with a twist. He added in chokes and a few other illegal tactics. After break, Bret worked the back until Rocky fired up. He got two on a fisherman suplex and nailed a belly to belly. He nailed an ugly floatover DDT and went up top for the flying boy press. He hit it, but Bret rolled through into a near fall. Bret suckered Rocky into the corner and pulled him into the ring post figure four! He didn’t break the hold, resulting in a DQ at 10:33. This was enjoyable, but nothing special. Bret forced Rocky to dig deep and show off new moves. Bret was better, but Rocky was younger and had fire. I liked it. [**½]

Steve Austin ran down to beat on Bret Hart. That led to British Bulldog and Owen Hart making the save and giving us a 3-on-1 attack. The Legion of Doom came out to even things up. Austin got a few shots in on Bret as he and his family scurried through the crowd. Another hot ending for Raw.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #81

March 31st, 1997 | Roanoke Civic Center in Roanoke, Virginia

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Dean Malenko (1) since 3/16/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (1) since 10/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Prince Iaukea (1) since 2/17/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Syxx (1) since 2/23/97

WCW Women’s Championship: Akira Hokuto (1) since 12/29/96

The show opened with footage of DDP interfering in Randy Savage’s TV Title match last week. DDP is in the building tonight!

Following the intro video, the nWo was shown arriving, sans Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Eric Bischoff. Tony Schiavone and Larry Zbyszko hosted hour one.

The Giant and Lex Luger vs. Rick Fuller and Roadblock

Fuller and Roadblock did a weird high five before the match that ended with them holding hands for a second. Surprisingly, they got in some offense, including Roadblock hitting a big elbow drop. Luger used the STEEL FOREARM, before no selling an attack from Fuller. He horribly sold a knee to the gut next, so maybe he should’ve stuck to not selling. The Giant eventually got a hot tag and ran wild. He chokeslammed Roadblock, while luger trapped Fuller in the Torture Rack for the finish at 5:05. Way more entertaining than it had any right to be. [*¾]

Harlem Heat, who face Giant and Luger in a Four Corners match at the PPV, jumped Giant and Luger. They brawled into a commercial break. Mean Gene interviewed Harlem Heat after the match and Booker said they were tired of a lack of respect. They should’ve left it there, because Stevie Ray’s promo sucked. Sherri just added that they will divide and conquer at the PPV.

WCW Women’s Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Meiko Satomura vs. Toshie Uematsu

What the fuck? There was a Women’s Cruiserweight Title? They barely booked the regular women’s division. Mike Tenay joined commentary for this. Larry and Tony were lost here, not even knowing who was who. The crowd was dead for this, even when Uematsu did a cool spot where she ran up Satomura in the corner. Satomura was pulled off the top, which Tony called an ARMDRAG. Uematsu hit a diving splash to win at 2:22. Larry: The one in the green won. [NR]

Psychosis vs. Villano IV

It’s our weekly lucha match! Isn’t this technically a villain against a psycho? Anyway, Villano worked some ARMDRAGS early, before Psychosis turned it around with a corkscrew senton outside. He leapt off the top into what looked like a DDT, but it came off awkwardly and even Tenay was unsure about what happened. Fuck the match, because they cut backstage to see the nWo bickering about some kind of deal that’s going down. Nash, Syxx, Rotunda and Norton discussed it and said something along the lines of “either with us or with them.” Back to the match, where Villano missed a moonsault and lost to the Guillotine leg drop in 4:31. When Tenay tried calling the finish, Larry straight up told him to shut up so can talk nWo. Decent enough for what it was. A few cool spots to pop the crowd helped this along. [*½]

Mean “BAH GAWD” Gene brought out Ric Flair for an interview. Flair got a massive ovation. Gene asked about Flair’s recent comments concerning Roddy Piper. Before Flair could answer, Piper came down. I remember this feud in late 1991 in WWF. They traded insults before Ric got a bit serious. He shouted a ton about Piper not being the best wrestler and somehow transitioned to saying he wanted to party with him. Piper responded by putting over Flair as a 13-time champion who had never been beat. That’s not how titles work, Roddy. Their short-lived fighting apparently ended and they kind of joined forces. That segment was a wreck.

WCW Television Championship: Prince Iaukea (c) vs. La Parka

Iaukea nearly broke his neck early on as La Parka attempted a double jump moonsault. They fought outside, where La Parka set up a chair. THE CHAIRMAN OF WCW! IT’S HAPPENING! Well, not quite yet. He sat Iaukea in the chair and took him out with a suicide dive. Parka was in complete control, but he delivered a baseball slide that drove a chair into the champion’s face. The bell rang for a DQ, but the referee waved it off and allowed the match to continue. Iaukea hit a diving cross body as Parka had the chair in hand to retain in 4:46. Weird match. Parka’s offense was fun, but Iaukea is boring and the crowd just doesn’t care. [*]

Lord Steven Regal, the top contender for Iaukea’s title at Spring Stampede, was brought out for an interview. He just called the fans peasants a bunch and badmouthed Rey Mysterio Jr.

Chris Jericho vs. Lord Steven Regal

Almost four years to the day, this would be an Intercontinental Title match at WrestleMania. They worked a solid wrestling exchange to start, before Jericho quickened the pace. He hit his signature springboard dropkick to send Regal outside. He got two on the Lionsault before trying a top rope move. Regal shoved him off, but got pulled into a rollup that ended it at 2:28. Quite the upset at the time. The match itself wasn’t anything, though. [NR]

A pissed Regal attacked Jericho after the match and spiked him with a piledriver. The Renegade ran out for the save, but decided against it. Why even run out? Joe Gomez tried a save but ate a piledriver. Billy Kidman and Lenny Lane also get their asses kicked. What the hell is even happening on this episode?

HOUR NUMBER TWO! Tenay and Bobby Heenan replaced Zbyszko. They recapped some of the show, before VK Wallstreet (I just realized I called him Mike Rotunda earlier) was shown storming out of the building.

WCW Women’s Championship: Akira Hokuto (c) w/ Sonny Oono vs. Debbie Combs

Debbie Combs looked like someone who belonged in GLOW. This was a complete squash for the champion. She won with a bridging German suplex at 2:29, which is notable because that’s Madusa’s finisher. This was just here to remind fans that Hokuto exists. [NR]

Madusa got interviewed, which she used for a cheap pop. Hokuto saved us from what was sure to be a miserable promo by attacking her. They brawled until officials and Combs tried breaking them up. Oono had a Jeff Van Gundy moment, as he latched onto Madusa’s leg. Entertaining little segment, giving build and adding interest to a match that had none.

VIGNETTE ~ After talking about Sting for a bit, they ran a video to hype him.

The Amazing French Canadians w/ Col. Robert Parker vs. Jeff Jarrett and Steve McMichael w/ Debra

The Horsemen were way over. Mongo remained unsure of Jarrett, but they worked well together. When they had the match in hand, Public Enemy showed up. Johnny Grunge took the briefcase from Debra, but Parker stole it from him. He slide it to Jacques, who whacked Mongo with it. Pierre covered to win at 2:57. Nothing match that was just there to advance the angle. [NR]

Gene entered to get a word with Jarrett, Mongo and Debra. The men bickered and Debra talked way too much. Nothing new.

Chris Benoit w/ Woman vs. Hugh Morris w/ Jimmy Hart

Woman has returned. This is a rematch from last week, which was won by Morris due to interference. Outside of a snap suplex, this was mostly Morris. He attacked quickly and scored with a powerslam. He attempted No Laughing Matter, but Benoit cut him off and beat him with a German suplex at 1:38. [NR]

Kevin Sullivan, Konnan and Jacqueline came out immediately to jump Benoit. Jackie shoved Woman on her ass, before coming off the top with a splash on Benoit. Jacqueline tried again, but Woman shook the ropes and she got crotched. Well, Jackie clearly jumped instead of falling, but still. No Horsemen again, except Ric Flair, who made the save like last week. Arn Anderson showed up too, but didn’t get involved. He let Sullivan walk past him, cementing his plan to wipe the slate clean. Other than Woman and Arn, this was almost identical to last week. It didn’t add much to the feud. Gene interviewed them, with Arn saying he’s in pain, but always has the Horsemen’s backs. Benoit ran down Sullivan again, before saying he respects Dean Malenko. He said he’ll win the US Title for himself and not necessarily for the Horsemen. Odd.

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Lance Ringo

Why do the WCW jobbers get entrances? Ringo looks like a 90’s Brad Maddox. He came out with the Playboy that featured Kimberly Page, but her naughty bits are painted over. I just realized that Ringo would go on to become Sick Boy in the Flock. DDP dominated here, showing an aggressive side. Diamond Cutter connected and that was all she wrote at 1:57. [NR]

The hardest working man in WCW, Gene Okerlund, entered to interview DDP. DDP said it’s awesome that his wife is in a magazine alongside Pamela Anderson, Jenny McCarthy and Cindy Crawford. He’s proud of it, but not of what Savage did to Kim. Well, why would he be? He got asked if Kimberly would be at the PPV, but Randy Savage and Elizabeth interrupted from the stands. He said Liz just informed him that of DDP’s name, that Kimberly was the Diamond Doll and that he does the Diamond Cutter, which Savage claimed he couldn’t hit him with. Loud “Macho sucks” chants. He made a family jewels joke, before DDP stole the promo. He told Savage to bring the “bimbo” Liz to the PPV. “I’m bringing the lady, so you might as well bring the tamp.” Ouch.

High Voltage vs. The Steiner Brothers

The Steiners were in suplex mode. SUPLEX CITY, BITCH! Poor High Voltage got tossed around. They did manage a short comeback, complete with a slingshot leg drop. Rage wildly missed a moonsault, allowing Rick to make the tag. Scott wowed the fans with his power before MURDERING Rage with the Steiner Screwdriver at 3:32. A squash, but a fun one. [NR]

As the show seemed to be ending, Kevin Nash and Syxx took over the commentary booth. Heenan’s attempts at escaping were hilarious. Nash gave his “State of the Union” address. He said Scott Hall was busy doing something more important than wrestling. However, he’s pissed that Hogan, Bischoff, Dibiase and Vincent have barely been on Nitro since Dennis Rodman came around. In fact, they’re at his movie premiere now. He ended things by saying he’ll face the Steiners alone on Sunday if he had to.

Raw Rating: 2.7

Nitro Rating: 3.4