Raw History: Episode 214 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 92  

June 16th, 1997 | Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York

WWF Champion: The Undertaker (2) since 3/23/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Owen Hart (1) since 4/28/97

WWF European Champion: British Bulldog (1) since 3/3/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Vacant since 6/16/97

Vince McMahon and Jim Ross were in the booth this week. They announced that the Tag Team Titles have been vacated due to Shawn Michaels being “injured.” Vince announced a tournament to determine new champions. The winners of the tournament will face Steve Austin and a partner of his choosing.

Speaking of Steve Austin, he made his way to the ring and demanded Vince get in with him. Austin said he doesn’t need a partner. Mankind appeared on the Titantron, saying he felt a bond with Austin last week and wants to be the partner. Austin declined, saying he didn’t want HBK as a partner shaking his ass, so Mankind said he could do the same, because he has a nice ass. Austin said he had a fat ass. What a strange start to the segment. Mankind got off the screen, so Vince focused on Austin getting help from Mankind and Ken Shamrock last Monday. Vince noted that Austin/Brian Pillman is finally happening this week, with the Hart Foundation handcuffed around ringside. Shamrock arrived, saying he didn’t come out last week to help Austin, he just doesn’t like bullies. Shamrock called Austin a bully and challenged him. Austin agreed after he’s done with Pillman. I enjoyed the ending, as Shamrock/Austin sounded great. The Mankind stuff came off weird.

Backstage, Brian Pillman was interviewed about the swirly he received at King of the Ring and facing Austin one on one tonight. Pillman said Austin was the one that needed to be worried. The Foundation aren’t convicted felon, he is. Shamrock won’t have to face Austin, because Austin’s going down the toilet today.

WWF Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: British Bulldog and Owen Hart vs. The New Blackjacks

The former champions got a pre-match insert promo to claim that Austin and Michaels cheated to take their titles. Vince called them greedy for wanting more gold. Is that not the point of wrestling? To win titles? Owen started against Barry Windham, who took him down with a lariat for two. Bulldog and Owen turned it around, working over Windham for a bit. Mild tag to Bradshaw, who came in and hit some of his basic stuff. Owen cut off a powerbomb with a spinning heel kick and Bulldog rolled him up in 3:39. Kind of a squash. Generic match. [*]

LAST WEEK ~ The Nation of Domination split was recapped.

This was followed by interviewing the Undertaker about the NOD challenging him and Ahmed Johnson. Undertaker was with Paul Bearer, who had an ugly gash on his cheek. He cut off Undertaker, saying Taker will do whatever he says and Ahmed will too if he knows what’s good for him.

Ken Shamrock was interviewed in his locker room about the challenge to Steve Austin. He said Austin must pay for giving him a Stunner last week.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley w/ Chyna vs. Phineas Godwin

JR announced that Mankind will face HHH at Canadian Stampede on 7/6. Chyna beat up some random ringside assistant before the match. This went exactly how you’d expect. Phineas is the lesser half of a tag team, while HHH just won KOTR. Phineas hit a few things early, but HHH was aggressive and sent him outside. Chyna got in a cheap shot before Phineas made a short rally. She distracted him, so he planted a kiss on her. HHH hit the Pedigree to win in 3:34. [NR]

Post-match, Henry Godwin came out and ran down Phineas for losing.

In the back, Faarooq promised a bigger, badder and blacker Nation going forward.

Brian Christopher vs. Chris Candido

Sunny provided guest ring announcing duties, while Paul E. Dangerously was on guest commentary. Christopher represented the USWA, while Candido was from ECW. JR noted that Candido was formerly known as Skip of the Bodydonnas. Paul responded by mentioning that Candido was part of the Triple Threat, which featured two other former WWF guys. The match was worked at a quick pace, while Paul revealed that Christopher was Jerry Lawler’s son, though neither had the guts to talk about it. This brought out Lawler, who pulled Candido off the top, resulting in a DQ in 2:42. [NR]

Rob Van Dam arrived to help Lawler beat down on Candido. Tommy Dreamer showed up with a steel chair to send them packing.

Backstage, Ahmed Johnson had a short promo about doing things the hard way. At least, I think that’s what he said. The audio made it hard to hear.

Clips were shown of the WWF’s recent show in Toronto, where the Hart Foundation were treated great.

Goldust w/ Marlena vs. Jim Neidhart

Neidhart got a backstage promo just before this and it wasn’t very good. This was a small way to continue Goldust’s issues with the Hart Foundation after Bulldog and Marlena got into it last week. A lot of nothing happened in this match, with Neidhart just finding ways to kill a few minutes without doing much. Bulldog walked down to confront Marlena. He blocked her slap, but Goldust hit him before he could do anything. Neidhart hit Goldust from behind, before getting caught with an uppercut that somehow ended this in 3:48. It was short, yet still bored me to tears. Neidhart shouldn’t be in singles matches. [DUD]

WARZONE!

Brian Pillman vs. Steve Austin

The WWF finally delivers on this match. Austin looked overjoyed at having Pillman all to himself. He beat on the cowering Pillman to start. Pillman begged for a handshake, but got more of an ass kicking for his troubles. He took a scary bump when crotched on the top rope. Unable to resist, Austin took time to get in a bunch of shots on the handcuffed Bulldog. Pillman tried using a chair, so Austin sent it back into him, before beating on Neidhart and Owen. Pillman choked Austin with ringside cables heading into commercial. Returning, he wore Austin down inside. Austin turned it around and stomped a mud hole. When Mike Chioda stopped him, Austin planted the official with a Stunner. Pillman hit Austin with a low blow and his taped fists. Owen stole the key for the cuffs from Chioda’s pocket to get free. He handed it to Neidhart and they jumped Austin for the DQ in 8:28. This was a fun brawl. It wasn’t some kind of classic, but had a hot crowd and Austin got to beat on Pillman. [**¾]

The Hart Foundation jumped Austin until Mankind, Goldust and Ken Shamrock ran out for the save. After cleaning house, Austin went to attack Shamrock, who planted him with a belly to belly suplex. Austin and Shamrock brawled until the Legion of Doom ran out to separate them. Goldust got on the microphone to try and convince Austin to team with himself, Shamrock and the LOD at Canadian Stampede against the Hart Foundation. Austin responded by saying he doesn’t need them, but agreed to do it because Gorilla Monsoon won’t allow him to go in there alone. As usual, this angle produces a hot segment. I love it.

The Hart Foundation got a promo in the back, where Owen called the upcoming PPV the “Calgary Stampede” and promised to beat the Americans.

Bobby Fulton vs. Tommy Rogers

Apparently, this was here to hype the Light Heavyweight division. Yea, this had no chance to compete with WCW’s cruiserweights. Sable provided guest ring announcing duties. Vince saw her and said, “WHAT A TREMENDOUS PERSONALITY.” Sure, Vince. Anyway, these guys were the Fantastics back in the 80s, but this was way past their primes. About a decade earlier, they had quite the banger at the inaugural Clash of the Champions. This match moved at a relatively quick pace, but the crowd couldn’t care less. Rogers won via Killswitch/Unprettier/Pulp Friction in 2:48. Nobody cared. Moving on.[NR]

Marc Mero came down, supposedly to give a report on his injury status, but instead was annoyed at Sable taking her time to acknowledge the fans. He guided her to the back.

WWF Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: The Headbangers vs. Jerry Lawler and Rob Van Dam

I don’t know if I recall a team that were more polar opposites in the ring than RVD and Lawler. Paul E. Dangerously and Tommy Dreamer watched from the front row. Mosh cut off RVD’s signature flippy stuff and the Headbangers scored with a tandem flapjack. Thrasher added a modified powerbomb for two. He avoided an RVD moonsault, but ate a monkey flip and flying kick. Lawler and RVD worked over Thrasher, leading to the Five Star Frog Splash. Lawler cockily covered, but it wasn’t enough. Maybe it was just a Three Star Frog Splash. Lawler stopped Mosh’s hot tag run with a Piledriver, but wasted time jawing with Paul and Tommy. The Sandman arrived and whacked Lawler with the cane! The Headbangers hit the Stage Dive to advance in 4:01. I must admit, I quite enjoyed that. RVD was fun, the ECW involvement added a spark and the in-ring stuff was fine. [**]

RVD brawled with Dreamer and Sandman after the match until security broke it up.

Backstage, Ahmed and Undertaker had a word. Paul Bearer said he’d be the leader, but Ahmed called him the Pillsbury Dough Boy and said he didn’t respect him. He respected the Undertaker, though.

Ahmed Johnson and WWF Champion The Undertaker w/ Paul Bearer vs. Faarooq and Kama Mustafa w/ D-Lo Brown

Faarooq introduced Kama Mustafa (formerly Papa Shango and the “Supreme Fighting Machine” Kama) as a new NOD member. He was originally planned to revive the Papa Shango character to feud with Undertaker, but they went this route instead. Kama jumped Undertaker from behind, so the crowd barely got a chance to register who he was. He and Faarooq took turns working over Undertaker heading into the commercial break. Returning, Taker hit the big clothesline and Chokeslam for a near fall. When he reached for the tag, Ahmed laid out Paul Bearer. Kama delivered a uranage to pin the WWF Champion in 3:49. Not much to this one. Undertaker did everything and it was just here to establish the new NOD. [½*]

Post-match, Ahmed Johnson got in the ring and delivered the Pearl River Plunge to the Undertaker. He walked up the ramp and joined the NOD as the newest member, posing with them. The crowd didn’t expect the turn and it didn’t make much sense for Ahmed’s character, but it set up Undertaker’s next title program. For the time being, at least.

The Great American Bash 6/15/97 Results

Ultimo Dragon def. Psychosis in 14:22 [***¾]

Harlem Heat def. The Steiner Brothers via DQ in 12:02 [**]

Konnan def. Hugh Morris in 10:34 [-****¼]

Glacier def. Wrath in 12:03 [*]

WCW Women’s Championship Career Match: Akira Hokuto [c] def. Madusa in 11:42 [**½]

Death Match: Chris Benoit def. Meng in 14:58 [**¾]

Kevin Greene def. Steve McMichael in 9:22 [¾*]

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Outsiders [c] def. Ric Flair & Roddy Piper in 10:03 [*]

Falls Count Anywhere: Randy Savage def. Diamond Dallas Page in 16:56 [**¾]



Reliving Nitro

Episode #92

June 16th, 1997 | United Center in Chicago, Illinois

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Jeff Jarrett (1) since 6/9/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (1) since 10/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Steven Regal (4) since 5/18/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Syxx (1) since 2/23/97

WCW Women’s Championship: Akira Hokuto (1) since 12/29/96

Tony Schiavone, Mike Tenay and Larry Zbyszko were on hand for hour one.

A limo pulled up as the nWo theme played. The nWo stepped out, flanked by Dennis Rodman, after a successful Great American Bash. Rodman was way over in Chicago, a city he just won two straight NBA Titles for, including one just three nights earlier. Rodman, Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff went straight to the ring. Hogan put over Rodman for winning 4 NBA titles and 6 rebounding titles. He then said that he and Rodman weren’t going to wait for Bash at the Beach, challenging Lex Luger and the Giant tonight. Rodman kept calling him “Lex Luther,” which made me laugh. Not much to this opening segment, but the sight of Rodman with the nWo was great.

Glacier vs. Mortis w/ James Vandenberg

Last night, Glacier beat Wrath only to get attacked after the match. Mortis jumped Glacier at the bell, leading to a brawl at ringside. Vandenberg tripped Glacier, helping Mortis remain in control. Wrath strolled out for a closer look. Despite Mortis having the advantage, he asked Wrath to get on the apron. Glacier sent Mortis into him and then hit the Cryonic Kick to win in 2:02. Not much of match. [NR]

Like last night, Glacier became the victim of a two on one beating. He was saved by Ernest Miller and the two karate kicked the Mortal Kombat characters out of the ring. Security arrived to eject Miller, but Glacier stopped them.

Post-match, Mean Gene interviewed Madusa for her farewell speech. It was the typically bad Madusa promo, with bad acting and awful delivery.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. vs. Dean Malenko

Dean called Guerrero out for costing him the US Title last week, but he got Chavo instead of Eddie. Chavo getting booed because he’s not Eddie kind of defines his career. Dean put the boots to him early, but Chavo hit a headscissors. Dean swatted a dropkick and went to work on the knee. He hit a nice stalling vertical for a near fall, though it came with a lackluster pin as he looked around for a possible Eddie sighting. Following a botched tombstone spot, Dean won with the Texas Cloverleaf as Eddie appeared on stage to watch. Dean’s win came in 3:38. A fine squash for Dean, as he showcased what works for him. [NR]

Ric Flair was interviewed for WCW’s website about his favorite matches. This was shown because almost anything happening on the internet in this era was cool.

La Parka vs. Super Calo

Last week, La Parka attacked Calo with a chair, setting this match up. La Parka finally has his dope theme song. A quick start to this one, with Parka being a bit too much for Calo. He was bigger and quicker. Calo used some arm drags to send Parka outside, following with a tope. If there was one thing Calo did well, it was those dives. He ended up a few rows in. Back inside, Parka delivered an Alabama Slam for a near fall. He missed a corkscrew moonsault and Calo got the win with a floatover head scissors in 3:44. This was solid fun. A fair amount of action, though the finish was odd. [*½]

After the match, La Parka whacked Super Calo with a chair. THE CHAIRMAN OF WCW!

Mean Gene brought out Lex Luger and the Giant for an interview. Luger’s promo was bland, sarcastically calling the nWo cool. He got a mixed reaction for mentioning how he made Hogan submit last Monday. Giant’s promo was a bunch of shouting. Basically, they challenged Hogan and Rodman for a match tonight. Gene and commentary acted like this was a huge deal, even though it’s basically what Hogan and Rodman did earlier.

The Amazing French Canadians w/ Col. Robert Parker vs. Harlem Heat w/ Sister Sherri

I feel like this match happens at least once a month on Nitro. The Canadian duo jumped Harlem Heat while singing the national anthem. That allowed them to put the boots to Booker T for a while. Booker eventually made the mild tag to Stevie Ray, who did his best to clean house. The managers, who have history together, both got involved. Rougeau used Parker’s boot on Booker for a near fall. Stevie got the blind tag and they hit the Big Apple to win in 3:46. Like most of their matches, this was kind of just there. This would be the end for the Amazing French Canadians in WCW until 2000.[¾*]

Gene Okerlund brought out JJ Dillon to the stage. They mentioned tonight’s main event for a second, before putting the focus on the Tag Team Title picture. Dillon said Harlem Heat indeed won last night, but it was a tainted win. He gave the Steiners a rematch next week, because he felt the nWo picked the next opponents for the nWo (Vincent cost the Steiners the match). Why would the nWo want to face Harlem Heat if Booker and Stevie are such a legitimate team? Vincent came out to tell Harlem Heat he gave them an early Christmas gift, which just led to them jumping him. Vincent was such a scrub.

HOUR TWO! Bobby Heenan and Tony Schiavone handled commentary.

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Syxx [c] w/ The Outsiders vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

Back in April, they had a solid little match (**½) and I expected the same here, especially with the Outsiders at ringside. The second hour pyro went off about a minute into the match, which is always annoying. Syxx worked over Rey and draped him on the apron. Scott Hall put out his cigar ashes onto Rey’s mask. That’s a step up from the toothpick. Syxx hit the Bronco Buster onto Rey’s back, which looks way more painful than the normal version. Rey made a comeback after Syxx missed a somersault. He hit his own somersault and whipped out a diving rana. He broke up his own pin to take out Hall, who jumped in the ring. Rey also took out Kevin Nash, but the distraction opened the door for Syxx to hit him with a spin kick. The Buzz Killer made him submit at 4:45. Like their match a while back, this was quite fun. The crowd was way into Rey’s comeback and I wish it lasted a bit longer. [**½]

Post-match, Nash hit Rey with a Jackknife. He then got on the mic and put over the Wolfpac. He and Hall claimed to be new icons after beating Piper and Flair. They then put over Randy Savage’s performance last night and out came he and Elizabeth. Savage said some basic stuff about the nWo being great until the voice of DDP was heard. He and Kimberly were in the rafters like Savage usually does. He challenged Savage and Hall (since Hall got involved last night) to a tag match at Bash at the Beach. He promised to bring a special partner.

Chris Jericho vs. Ultimo Dragon

Dragon was fresh off a win over Psychosis at the PPV. During Jericho’s entrance, Sonny Oono offered him money to take out Dragon. Jericho declined by pie facing him. These two wrestled a few times in WAR. Due to that, they moved at a rapid pace and things were fluid. Jericho hit the springboard dropkick and a wild missile dropkick to the floor. You don’t see that often. Dragon blocked a monkey flip and set Jericho on the top. He went for the DRAGONRANA, but Jericho fought him off and wanted a superplex. Dragon won out with a front superplex. Jericho retaliated with a double powerbomb spot for two. Dragon won by hitting a Tiger Suplex in 4:39. That was a really fun five minute sprint. Lots of action and a pace that made sure it was never boring. [**¾]

Mean “WOO” Gene introduced Roddy Piper for an interview. Piper was asked why Ric Flair left him to lose to the Outsiders last night. Flair came out and never really defended himself, but things seemed okay. Basically, Flair was busy with Syxx.

Jeff Jarrett and Steve McMichael w/ Debra vs. Vicious and Delicious

I know they’re not officially Vicious and Delicious here, but I can’t help but use that name. Commentary spent a chunk of this match discussing what Rodman will wear tonight. Seriously. Norton and Mongo hossed it out a bit, before tagging to the smaller guys. Jarrett got stuck playing the face in peril, though it’s truly hard to tell his affiliation. Sometimes he’s face with the Horsemen, but sometimes he’s heel because he’s kind of wooing another man’s wife. Mongo got the tag and they worked well together, until JJ wanted Mongo to strut. Instead, Mongo dropped him with a Tombstone! He addressed the camera, saying he saw that Jarrett hit him in the back last night, even if it was a mistake. Bagwell pinned JJ in 7:04. Too long to just get the Mongo/Jarrett stuff across. Why not have this go short and give that time to the other matches tonight? [*¼]

It’s time for the supposed main event of Hogan and Rodman against Giant and Luger. Hogan cut a promo where he bragged about how they spent their night. After a commercial, there was still no Luger and Giant, so Rodman decided they should spend their time elsewhere. They walked out but then Luger’s theme played. That led to a brawl so they don’t waste the PPV match. Giant picked up Rodman for a Chokeslam, so Hogan hit Luger low and saved his basketball buddy. Rodman hit Giant in the back with the World Title to take him down. That got a babyface pop. The rest of the nWo came out as the ring was pelted with garbage. Make up your minds, Chicago! Luger and Giant were spray painted to close the show.

Raw Rating: 2.4

Nitro Rating: 3.3

