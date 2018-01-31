Raw History: Episode 219 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 97  



Raw History

Episode #219

July 21st, 1997 | Metro Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia

WWF Champion: The Undertaker (2) since 3/23/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Owen Hart (1) since 4/28/97

WWF European Champion: British Bulldog (1) since 3/3/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Dude Love [1] and Steve Austin [2] since 7/14/97

The opening video package highlighted Bret Hart being hated in the US and loved in Canada. Several Canadian fans were interviewed about it and they put over Bret hard. The main event tonight is a Flag Match. Which three Americans will face the Hart Foundation?

Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were on commentary.

Ken Shamrock vs. Vader w/ Paul Bearer

Their match at A Cold Day in Hell was awesome. Earlier today, Shamrock said he’d win and gain momentum before his match with British Bulldog at SummerSlam. The flags for the main event were on the ring posts. Shamrock came at Vader with a slew of kicks, before attempting a leg submission. Vader got out and walloped him with some shots. Bearer got in some cheap shots with his shoe, before Vader tossed him into the steel steps. Back inside, Shamrock escaped a powerbomb and snapped off a belly to belly suplex. When Shamrock applied the leg grapevine, Bearer grabbed him. Shamrock followed him outside and leveled him. Vader got two on a splash. Shamrock got his knees up on the Vader Bomb, but then had a hurricanrana blocked. He was sent outside, where he got jumped by British Bulldog. Bulldog hit the running powerslam on the ramp, leading to a countout finish in 7:01. Disappointing finish aside, that was quite fun. Nowhere near their first match, though I didn’t expect it to be. Some good action and counters, plus it was Shamrock’s first TV loss. [**¾]

Some Canadian fans got interviewed earlier and continued to put over their country and the Hart Foundation.

VIGNETTE ~ Brakkus is coming!

The Hart Foundation came out for an interview and got a godly pop. Speaking of, Bret called it “God’s country.” He dissed the United States, saying it was shaped like a toilet bowl, which drew a “US sucks” chant. He called Americans cowards, because nobody has answered the Flag Match challenge. Bret, Bulldog and Owen said they wished their SummerSlam opponents (Undertaker, Shamrock and Austin, respectively) would accept. Owen’s promo was strange, saying he didn’t want Austin to kiss his ass, but he could suck his toe. Owen was into some kinky shit. Steve Austin interrupted to accept the challenge. He kept it short and sweet.

LAST WEEK ~ Los Boricuas trashed DOA’s motorcycles. The teams meet at SummerSlam.

Brian Christopher vs. Brian Walsh

Walsh got introduced as being Canadian, but residing in Pawtucket, which certainly drew heat. Christopher got back the heat by chewing on a mini Canadian flag that Walsh brought to the ring. Christopher held serve for most of the match. Walsh got in generic offense, like a body slam and elbow drop. Christopher hit a nice swinging reverse DDT before winning with the Tennessee Jam in 3:54. Nothing more than a squash. [NR]

NEXT WEEK ~ The Truth Commission will be in action. You know, the group who had their leader cut a promo a while back and then nothing came of it.

VIDEO PACKAGE ~ A lengthy video aired to discuss the three faces of Mick Foley. The main focus was on the Dude Love story. It was odd to throw this in here, because there had been a ton of time devoted to this stuff over the past months.

EARLIER TODAY ~ Steve Austin said he couldn’t believe what he saw last week. Regardless of how crazy Mick Foley is, he proved he could get the job done. Austin admitted he still didn’t want a partner.

LAST WEEK ~ The Godwinns attacking the Legion of Doom was highlighted.

Number One Contender’s Match: The Godwinns vs. The Headbangers vs. The New Blackjacks

The winners face Austin and Dude Love next Monday. The rules saw three men legal at a time and you could only tag your partner. Mosh has adopted a dress, replacing the skirt. The Headbangers spent a good chunk of the match taking the beating from the bigger duos. Honestly, the match was a lot of nothing going on. The teams took turns helping, then turning on one another. Phineas struck Windham with the slop bucket, giving Henry the opening to win in 5:29. Not much going on here. The fans had to sit on their hands while these guys did useless brawling. [½*]

WAR ZONE!

Jim Ross brought out Shawn Michaels to kick off the hour. He hyped him up like crazy during the introduction, drawing even more boos than expected. Vince McMahon nearly had a heart attack as Shawn took off his shirt and danced. Shawn reportedly had a big announcement. He started with several jokes towards Canada, which Vince loved and continually chuckled for. Shawn announced that he would join Steve Austin in the main event tonight, putting himself in the same ring as Bret Hart for the first time since WrestleMania 12. BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE! Since he begged to be part of SummerSlam, he was told he could be a guest referee. Shawn only works the main event, so he’ll be the referee for the Bret Hart/Undertaker WWF Title match. He added that the WWF told him that he couldn’t favor the Undertaker, or else he’d be banned from competing in the States. Good segment, with Shawn drawing major heat.

More Canadian fans badmouthed the US.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley w/ Chyna vs. The Patriot

The Patriot got a pre-match insert promo to say he appreciated patriotism of any kind, but thinks Canada could get better role models than the Hart Foundation. MASSIVE HEAT for his entrance. HHH got a pop for jumping him before the bell. As the match progressed, the Hart Foundation came out to a huge ovation. Bret shouted at Vince for making HBK the SummerSlam referee. He’s not wrong to be mad. It’s the infamous clip where Bret slapped McMahon’s headset off. Vince stood up to Bret, leading to a hockey fight that the crowd loved. Patriot came to help and got jumped, resulting in a DQ in 3:02. The focus was nowhere near the match, so we barely saw it. [NR]

The red-hot angle continued until officials broke it up. This was magnificent.

Returning from break, Paul Bearer was backstage to prove that Kane was alive. His proof turned out to be nothing more than a piece of a statue that Undertaker and Kane shared as kids, and he had Kane’s piece. JR said they wanted to see Kane, but Bearer warned not to push him.

Faarooq w/ Kama Mustafa vs. Goldust w/ Marlena

The Goldust/Brian Pillman feud must be gaining traction on Superstars or Shotgun. It’s barely been featured on Raw. Like the previous match, this became background noise to a bigger storyline. Vince got bad news and left commentary to head backstage. JR got word that apparently, Bret Hart injured Shawn Michaels in the back. Kama jumped Goldust outside and Faarooq hit the Dominator. Instead of counting, the referee called for a late DQ at 3:26. [NR]

Backstage, Shawn Michaels refused help from any officials. He also cursed out Vince for allowing this stuff to happen.

Flag Match: Bret Hart, WWF European Champion British Bulldog and WWF Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart vs. WWF Tag Team Champions Dude Love and Steve Austin and WWF Champion The Undertaker

All the champions in one match. And Bret Hart. Before the match, Bret had the Canadian national anthem played. Austin and Love went at it on their own to start. As the show went to commercial, the infamous gong went off. When we returned, Undertaker was on the apron next to Austin. Dude Love got worked over a bit, before tagging in Undertaker, who dominated Owen. He hit the Chokeslam and went for the cover, forgetting the rules. Austin got the tag, giving us a preview of his SummerSlam match with Owen. He played into the boos perfectly, doing things like putting his feet on the ropes for leverage. Owen played the face in peril, with Austin continually cutting off the hot tag. Undertaker worked him over heading into a second commercial break. Returning, Owen hit Dude with a spinning heel kick, yet he still had the hot tag interrupted. Owen finally made the tag to Bret, and the fans exploded for another round of Austin/Bret. If Bret stuck around, I’d have gone with Austin finally beating him to win the WWF Title at Mania XIV. Dude Love interrupted the ring post figure four. Undertaker went at it with Bulldog, only to have Bret cut off the Tombstone. The fans enjoyed their exchange, which culminated in a double clothesline. Owen prevented Taker from getting the flag, but got fought off. From under the ring, Brian Pillman appeared and hit Undertaker with a low blow. Bret pulled down his flag at 12:30. The emotion and tension throughout that match helped this get past some of the drama lacking you get in Flag matches. The heat segment on Owen was fine, but the fans erupted for that final stretch once Bret got tagged in. [***¼]

The Hart Foundation celebrated with the flag in the crowd, while Steve Austin stared a hole through them.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #97 (Tuesday Nitro)

July 22nd, 1997 | Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Jeff Jarrett (1) since 6/9/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (1) since 10/27/96

WCW Television Champion: Steven Regal (4) since 5/18/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Jericho (1) since 6/28/97

IT’S A SPECIAL TUESDAY NIGHT NITRO! Tony Schiavone, Larry Zbyszko and Mike Tenay were on commentary.

We opened with the Nitro Girls. Kimberly takes a 1-0 lead over Mean Gene in appearances tonight. They finished tied 5-5 last week.

WCW World Heavyweight Champion “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan arrived to kick things off. Since this was a relaxed promo, Eric Bischoff and Hogan lounged on the mat for it. They put Hogan over as the guy who put wrestling on the map and still being the guy on top today. In an out of place moment, Hogan mentioned Konnan being added to the nWo as the icing on the cake. Hogan called Luger, “Flexy Lexy,” and accepted the challenge for Road Wild. He promised to break Luger in half for Bischoff. Surprising to see him accept with no qualms, but I like it. Sometimes, the heel’s out to prove something.

Konnan vs. Tsubasa

Mike Tenay did a good job putting over how the luchadores in WCW were disappointed in Konnan, because he got them their jobs and now joined the nWo. He beat Tsubasa in 0:30 with the Tequila Sunrise. [NR]

WCW Television Championship: Lord Steven Regal [c] vs. Ultimo Dragon

Regal won the TV Title from Ultimo at Slamboree. He started this with some slower offense, until Dragon lit him up with kicks. Schiavone shilled all the announcements tonight, including Ric Flair naming a new Horseman and JJ Dillon announcing a new signee. When Dragon did the headstand corner spot, Regal was ready and slammed him down. Dragon came back with a sunset flip bomb. They exchanged kicks and uppercuts, before Regal looked for the Regal Stretch. Dragon fought free and put on the Dragon Sleeper to score the win in 3:26. Surprising title change, though Ultimo has been more relevant lately. Good match, though I wish it got more time. They did well with the time. [**¼]

Mean Gene (1-1) called it a ritual at this point, as he introduced Ric Flair. Flair shouted that the Horsemen picked the new member. Out came SYXX! He was in an nWo shirt, so clearly he wasn’t the real member, though Zbyszko believed it. Syxx said there was no new member because the Horsemen were a thing of the past. Flair faked walking away, before turning and laying Syxx out. Chris Benoit stood by Flair and Syxx, like a little brother starting problems he can’t finish, shouted that they wouldn’t do it if Hall and Nash were around. Benoit wanted to find out what would happen if they were there.

Nitro Girls appearance #2. Kimberly takes a 2-1 lead.

The Giant vs. The Great Muta

No real match here, as Muta had a dropkick no sold, before spitting the green mist at Giant. The nWo ran in for the attack and DQ at 0:51. [NR]

Giant fought off the nWo and sent them packing. Lex Luger showed up to help, but the blinded Giant nearly Chokeslammed him. Luger had to yell in his ear that it was him, preventing the damage.

Dean Malenko vs. Steve McMichael

Mongo shouted about beating Dean silly to the point where he can’t remember all 1,000 holds. They played up the power against skill match here. Malenko was clearly better, but Mongo could just throw him around when he needed to. Mike Tenay noted that the internet pegged Malenko as the new Horsemen. SCOOPZ! With Mongo in control, Jeff Jarrett and Debra strutted down the aisle. Mongo chased him around the ring and grabbed him on the apron. Jarrett broke free with a jawbreaker. Dean added a dropkick and inside cradle to score the win in 4:24. Not bad, though Mongo controlled a bit too much and that’s not his strong suit. [*]

Mean Gene arrived (2-2) to interview Jarrett and Malenko. Jarrett claimed that the Horsemen are all jealous of him. He wanted to recruit Dean to have his back. Dean prefers doing things on his own, but is wise enough to know there’s strength in numbers. Debra opened her mouth to a ton of heat. Dean said he’d give his answer when he’s good and ready.

Eddie Guerrero vs. Hector Guerrero

Sibling rivalry! Hector tried a weird springboard to start, and nearly sent himself over the top. Things picked up when Hector used an Oklahoma roll that Eddie broke by biting him. Classic heel tactics. Each time Hector got control, like on a superplex, Eddie used a rule breaking tactic to stop him. Eddie hit the powerbomb and Frog Splash to win in 3:47. Solid stuff. Other than Hector flubbing his opening spot, everything was crisp and Eddie played his character very well. [**]

Dean Malenko arrived as Eddie badmouthed his brother. He hit him with an absolutely brutal powerbomb, before applying the Texas Cloverleaf. Big pop for that. Hector didn’t want to see his brother get attacked, so he stuck up for him and attacked Dean. He helped Eddie up, but Eddie shoved him into Dean and walked off as Dean kicked Hector’s ass. Great character stuff for all three men, especially Eddie.

NITRO GIRLS TIME! They dance in odd red lighting. (3-2 advantage for Kimberly)

HOUR NUMBER TWO! Bobby Heenan replaced Zbyszko.

Not one to remain down for long, Mean Gene tied Kimberly to interview JJ Dillon. Dillon had a major announcement to sign some new talent. Stevie Richards came out jumping around, saying he was signing. He guided Dillon and Gene over to Raven in the front row. Stevie hilariously negotiated the contract for Raven, giving him less money than himself and making sure the company provided a rental car with a cassette deck. Unpleased, Raven tore up the contract and leveled Stevie.

Lex Luger vs. Scott Norton w/ Buff Bagwell and Vincent

Why can’t Vicious, Delicious and Vincent come back to win the NJPW NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Titles? Commentary wondered if Luger could get Norton in the Torture Rack. I believe he did it to Giant before, or at least someone bigger than Norton. It’s like when WWE commentary wonders if John Cena can get Mark Henry up for the AA. The match was interrupted but Buff and Vincent jumping in at 1:52. [NR]

Luger cleaned house and got on the microphone. He wanted Hogan right now, which brought the champion out. Hogan declined facing him now, saying he does things on his terms and would face him in front of “his people” in Sturgis. Luger went to meet him on the stage, but we went to commercial.

Backstage, Konnan attempted to tell the arriving Outsiders something, but they noticed the cameras and walked off.

La Parka and Psychosis w/ Sonny Oono vs. Mortis and Wrath w/ James Vandenberg

Did WCW just put names in a hat to book these shows? These are two heel groups, so why not do Miller and Glacier against Parka and Psychosis? Tony Schiavone got a note that the Outsiders against Chris Benoit and Ric Flair is confirmed as tonight’s main event. Backstage, Flair spoke with Curt Hennig, which Schiavone automatically assumed meant Hennig HAD to be the new Horsemen. They’re so gullible. Parka bumped around for his opponents, before making the tag. Psychosis botched climbing the ropes and fell to the outside. He fixed things with an Undertaker style plancha onto Mortis. La Parka followed with a corkscrew plancha. The big offense continued, with Wrath press slamming Psychosis outside and Mortis bringing him in with the Cesaro middle rope deadlift suplex. Psychosis rallied and nearly won, but the referee was busy with action outside. Mortis and Wrath hit a powerbomb/neckbreaker combo to win in 4:34. Where did that come from? Sure, there wasn’t a lot of story behind it, but it was four guys cramming a lot of action into a short time and it was fun. [**½]

La Parka whacked Mortis with a chair, only to get kicked outside by Wrath.

Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell w/ Scott Norton and Vincent

Remember when the WWF used this pairing as their way to showcase WCW on Raw? Buff posed a lot to start, so Booker shut him up with the Harlem side kick. They went outside, where Booker remained in control. Once back inside, Buff goaded him into a cheap shot, then proceeded to slap him around disrespectfully. The crowd popped when Nick Patrick got in Buff’s face after a shoving match. Bagwell pleaded in the corner, cowering from Patrick. From there, Booker was on fire. Unfortunately, he got confused about how to finish his rally. HE HAS NO MANAGER SO HE DOESN’T USE LOGIC NOW! Norton got in a cheap shot, allowing Buff to win via Blockbuster in 5:43. This was going fine until the lame “confused Booker” spot. [*¾]

Mean Gene takes a 4-3 lead to interview Rey Mysterio Jr. He’s on crutches and decided not to have surgery, allowing it to heal on its own. Yet he’d still go on to have surgery, five times, in his left knee. Konnan interrupted and talked smack while stealing the crutches. The Villanos, Psychosis and La Parka came out to defend Rey. Konnan said they weren’t his family, the Wolfpac was.

Curt Hennig vs. Michael Wallstreet

Wallstreet still wears his anti-WCW shirt. It’s a strange angle. He doesn’t want to be with WCW, but can’t be with the nWo. The latter have all but forgotten about him. Hennig quickly countered a suplex into the Hennigplex to win in 0:50. Thankfully, that is the end, or at least very close to it, for Rotunda for a few years. [NR]

DDP ran in through the crowd and attacked Hennig. Hennig got the better of him, thanks to DDP’s damaged ribs. He went for the Hennigplex, but DDP countered into the Diamond Cutter to a huge pop. Security arrived to keep them apart and DDP celebrated.

The Nitro Girls return, allowing the Gene/Kimberly battle to end in a 4-4 tie. They danced to Alex Wright’s theme.

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Outsiders [c] w/ Syxx vs. Chris Benoit and Ric Flair

Scott Hall threw his toothpick at Flair, which resulted in him getting chopped a bunch. Benoit came in with dragon screws and a Northern lights suplex, causing Hall to back to his corner and tag out. Nash demanded Flair, but got kicked in the legs a bunch. Nash was always at his best against small guys who worked him like a monster. Syxx tried getting involved, only for Flair to knock him off the apron. That did set Flair up to get hit, leading to him as the face in peril. Nash hit Snake Eyes, which almost led to the Flair flop, but Hall knocked him down beforehand. Flair got out of a sleeper with a back suplex and made the hot tag to Benoit. He went wild and hit the diving headbutt on Hall as Flair stopped Syxx from interfering. Benoit fought out of the Jackknife to a great ovation. He ran into a big boot for the lackluster finish in 8:04. That was one of the better main events I can recall. Good tag formula, a hot crowd and a clean finish. [***]

Syxx slapped the Buzz Killer on Flair outside. Mongo ran out to make the save. The Steiners appeared on the stage, ready for the Outsiders, since they get a shot at Road Wild..

Raw MVP: Bret Hart

Raw LVP: Paul Bearer

Nitro MVP: Mortis and Wrath

Nitro LVP: Michael Wallstreet



Raw Rating: 4.1 (unopposed)

Nitro Rating: N/A

7 legend