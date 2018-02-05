Raw History: Episode 220 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 98  



Raw History

Episode #220

July 28th, 1997 | Pittsburgh Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

WWF Champion: The Undertaker (2) since 3/23/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Owen Hart (1) since 4/28/97

WWF European Champion: British Bulldog (1) since 3/3/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Dude Love [1] and Steve Austin [2] since 7/14/97

The opening video package focused on the Hart Foundation love in Canada and the Flag match from last week.

Jim Ross, Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler were your hosts.

The Hart Foundation opened the show and the contrasting reactions from week to week and country to country is incredible. Jim Ross conducted the interview. He said that Bret Hart was potentially going to get suspended, fined or even fired for getting physical with Vince last week. However, it wouldn’t be fair to the fans to cancel the SummerSlam main event. I mean, you could still fine him. JR also mentioned that Gorilla Monsoon would appoint a Commissioner next week. Bret shrugged off his hearing for disciplinary actions, citing there’s no justice in America and for proof, you can just look at OJ Simpson. Bret said his whole, “I’ll never wrestle on American soil if I lose at SummerSlam,” thing was a figure of speech, but the WWF is trying to screw him into making it a reality. He doesn’t believe Shawn will call the match down the middle and if he doesn’t, he’ll be screwed and Shawn can sit at home for ten years and find his smile. AMAZING. Bret ran down Pittsburgh, saying it’s where you’d plug an enema if you gave one to America. He finished by challenging the Patriot to a match tonight. Excellent work by Bret, as usual. His 1997 continues to showcase that the guy could cut a quality promo. There was so much passion in these.

Various fans were asked who they thought would win at SummerSlam. They all picked the Undertaker.

The Legion of Doom vs. Miguel Perez and Savio Vega w/ Los Boricuas

Hawk played the face in peril to start, though it’s hard to be “in peril” if you don’t sell for your opponents. LOD eventually set up for the Doomsday Device, but Los Boricuas ran in for the DQ at 3:00.[NR]

Los Boricuas continued the attack, while the Godwinns came down. Henry hit Hawk with the Slop Drop on the floor and they covered him in slop for good measure.

Next week, Raw moves to one hour later! 8:57 PM until 11:00 PM!

Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Chyna get a word in backstage. They showed clips of HHH and Chyna dishing out punishment on Mankind over the past few months. Mankind meets HHH in a Steel Cage at SummerSlam. HHH said Mankind should stop complaining about Chyna getting involved, because she only does when the match is already decided. He threw in a line about it not being Vader time (his opponent for tonight) but it being Jenny Craig time. It’s all about the game, folks.

It’s JENNY CRAIG TIME for Vader vs. Helmsley. Chyna stood in between the ring and Vader, daring Vader to come at her. In the ring, a cameraman attacked HHH before revealing himself to be Mankind. He got in several good shots before Chyna noticed and tackled him. Chyna tried coming off the top, only to get crotched. Ha. Mankind made a comeback and fought with HHH through the crowd heading into commercial. This feud has had its ups and downs, with this being one of the better segments.

The Commandant, leader of the Truth Commission, spoke backstage to say the truth will hurt.

IBF Heavyweight Champion Michael Moorer got a front row shoutout.

VIGNETTE ~ Brakkus is coming!

Bob Holly, Flash Funk and Jesse James vs. The Truth Commission w/ The Commandant

Hilariously, the Truth Commission marched to the ring, but couldn’t do so in the right formation, so it all looked bad. They consist of the Interrogator (Kurrgan), Recon (Bull Buchanan) and Sniper (nobody of note). Gorilla Monsoon joined commentary to say that he was appointing a Commissioner because things were getting out of hand in WWF. The future Road Dogg and JOB Squad were here to get served up to the new group. Interrogator won by hitting Holly with a sidewalk slam in 3:22. None of what the Truth Commission did was particularly impressive. Mostly a squash. [NR]

Vince McMahon called a kid named Ryan from New York about winning a trip to SummerSlam for a chance to win a million dollars. The kid asked how many guests he could bring and Vince said just one, prompting Jerry Lawler to call him cheap.

VIGNETTE ~ A special look at the Patriot was shown. They tried getting him over as some kind of big deal. He cut a short promo after, saying he accepted Bret Hart’s challenge.

Crush w/ The DOA vs. Faarooq w/ The Nation of Domination

Ahmed Johnson has returned. He accompanies Faarooq, while wearing NOD themed tights. Lots of punches in the early goings, but things picked up when Faarooq stood over Crush and talked trash. With that opening, Crush picked him up into an electric chair drop. Didn’t expect that. Kama tripped Crush as he hit the ropes, which triggered everyone into a big brawl at 3:13. Not much of a match thanks to the quick braw. [NR]

Crush got dumped outside while the teams brawled. Los Boricuas took the opening to come out and tandem powerbomb him on the ramp. GANG WARFARE!

WAR ZONE!

WWF Tag Team Championship: Dude Love and Steve Austin [c] vs. The Godwinns

I love that we had Mankind earlier and get Dude Love now. Owen Hart and British Bulldog were on commentary. The crowd was way into Dude and of course, popped hard for Austin. The champs showed surprising chemistry. Henry got a tag to save Phineas, only to run into an Austin clothesline. Bulldog challenged Ken Shamrock to an arm wrestling catch right after this. Love hit the Double Arm DDT, but had the pin broken. Austin got a hot tag and hit the Stunner on Phineas. Henry sent Austin outside, where Owen whacked him with the IC Title, leading to a countout finish in 4:28. I guess they had to keep the Godwinns strong for SummerSlam. The match was going better than expected, thanks to a hot crowd, until the ending. [**]

The Godwinns, Bulldog and Owen enjoyed a 4-on-2 advantage until LOD ran in and evened the odds, sending them packing.

Ace Darling vs. Devon Storm

Ken Shamrock came out with a table, ready for the arm wrestling contest. Darling and Storm had some short exchanges, before Storm won with a rollup in 0:44. [NR]

Commentary wasted time failing to call two people, before finally getting a third, who will go to SummerSlam. During this time, Sunny stood around showing off the cash.

Arm wrestling contest time. Bulldog strained and got the advantage. Shamrock turned it around and just as he was about to win, Bulldog headbutted him. He proceeded to beat Shamrock down with a steel chair, before pouring dog food on his face. Yuck. I’m glad they didn’t do the typical arm wrestling contest stuff, where the heel stalls a lot.

Goldust w/ Marlena vs. Rockabilly w/ The Honky Tonk Man

Goldust brought out a mannequin wearing a dress, citing that it was what Brian Pillman would wear after losing to him at SummerSlam. The match went nowhere, as Billy went outside and got in the face of Michael Moorer. He slapped him, so Moorer decked him. Brian Pillman ran in to attack Goldust and the match was thrown out at around 1:15. [NR]

Pillman’s assault on Goldust was cut short by Marlena hopping on his back to choke him. The crowd ate that segment up.

THIS SUNDAY ~ A special video package was shown to hype the Undertaker/Bret Hart WWF Title match. Everyone, including Bret, put over Undertaker’s skillset. They even showed clips from Undertaker’s debut match in 1990, which also involved Bret.

Vince McMahon brought out his favorite guest, Shawn Michaels, to see if he would apologize to Bret Hart. Shawn doesn’t apologize to anyone for anything. He admitted he’s probably safer at ringside than backstage, so he opted to stay on for commentary during the main event.

Bret Hart threw things around backstage, pissed at Shawn Michaels. Once he came to the ring, he was calm and asked for the Canadian national anthem to be played. The disrespectful Americans wouldn’t shut up during it. Shawn fake cried over it. The Patriot then had the US anthem played, leading to Bret jumping him during it. Awesome.

Bret Hart vs. The Patriot

Bret used his early advantage to keep the pressure on Patriot. Patriot fought back heading to commercial. During the break, Bret used the awesome ring post figure four. He was in firm control, though grew frustrated when Patriot wouldn’t stay down. The Survivor Series ‘96/WrestleMania VIII finish attempt led to Earl Hebner taking a bump. Bret hit a piledriver and tried waking Earl up. Bret covered and Shawn got up and pulled him off the pin. While he argued with Shawn, Patriot rolled him into a school boy that got the SLOW 1-2-3 at 6:40. They didn’t do much of interest here. It was mostly Bret going through his stuff until an awful finish. I get the idea behind it, but Bret having to lie there for a slow count on a lame school boy sucked. [*½]

Post-match, Shawn got on the announce table, further angering Bret. Bret went to confront him, when Undertaker’s theme hit. The show ended before anything could go down.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #98

July 28th, 1997 | Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia

WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (2) 8/10/96

WCW United States Champion: Jeff Jarrett (1) since 6/9/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (3) since 2/24/97

WCW Television Champion: Ultimo Dragon (2) since 7/22/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Jericho (1) since 6/28/97

Apparently, I’ve been mistaken when I counted the Outsiders as champions since August. Though Bischoff kept giving them back the titles, each loss (to Luger & Giant and the Steiners) counted as title changes, so they’re on their third reign.

Tony Schiavone, Mike Tenay and Larry Zbyszko host.

NITRO GIRLS! Kimberly’s up 1-0.

Curt Hennig and Ric Flair vs. Vicious and Delicious w/ Vincent

LOOK AT THIS STAR STUDDED OPENER! There’s still no word on if Hennig is officially a Horsemen. He started by chopping Norton, so Norton responded with one that sent him outside. Flair played it wiser, raking Norton’s eyes. Once Buff came in, he taunted and it backfired. He got hit from behind, before Flair lit him up with chops and short punches. Flair slapped on the Figure Four, but Buff found a way out as Hennig and Norton brawled heading into commercial. Returning, Flair was taking the heat. Hennig’s hot tag had the crowd going nuts. Syxx came out to help his guys and he pulled Flair’s trunks down. Yuck. Even with that, Flair tripped Norton and Hennig hit the Hennigplex on Buff to win in 9:09. Hennig looked a big unsure of what to do with these guys at some points. Flair was better and the tag formula worked rather well. [*¾]

Nitro Girls returned for more dancing. Mean Gene brought out Lex Luger for an interview. Kimberly leads 2-1. Lex flexed a bit, before getting into the meat of the promo. He and his “simple-minded” attorneys found a clause that said Hogan had to defend the title at least once every 30 days. Isn’t that just basic information? Not some loophole. Anyway, that meant that Luger gets his title shot a week earlier than Road Wild. Next Monday, Luger vs. Hogan for the WCW World Title.

WCW Television Championship: Ultimo Dragon [c] vs. Prince Iaukea

Last Tuesday, Dragon won the TV Title for a second time. His first title reign came when he beat Iaukea. Early on, Dragon did his corner handstand kick. Regal had that scouted, but Iaukea didn’t. Dragon took it to the mat for a bit. Iaukea came back with a superplex and some big offense like a powerbomb and rana. The finish was odd, as they had a few awkward exchanges, before Dragon won with the Dragon Sleeper in 4:47. Strange. [*]

Mean Gene (2-2) introduced Ric Flair for a promo. Flair said Curt Hennig was a Horsemen, but Hennig arrived and declined it being official. Flair said he just did that because he didn’t want to upset his wife due to the Horsemen lifestyle. Mongo and Benoit joined them, as Flair bragged about going out and having each Horsemen be five women deep. Hennig kept insisting that he was a free agent.

Chris Benoit and Steve McMichael vs. The Texas Hangmen

The Hangmen wore masks. They were known for time in AWA and Japan. Mike Tenay made sure to try and get that over. While Mongo beat on one of them, the Outsiders called into the commentary booth. They were in Michigan looking for the Steiners. Scott Hall threw some insults towards Zbyszko, who threatened him back. Mongo hit a lame tombstone and Benoit won with the Crossface in 4:02. A squash that took long due to the phone call. [NR]

More Nitro Girl dancing (3-2 Kimberly lead).

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Chris Jericho [c] vs. Alex Wright

As they went through some early exchanges, we could see an odd amount of empty seats on the hard camera. Wright worked a headlock and complained that Jericho pulled his hair. With the referee scolding Jericho for it, Wright got in some cheap shots. Good heel work. Wright got in trouble, so he went outside, where Jericho met him with a dropkick. After some brawling there, Wright missed a move off the top. Jericho started in with his comeback and nailed the Lionsault to Wright’s back. Instead of covering, he oddly took his time. Wright kicked out of an inside cradle and won the title with the bridging German suplex in 6:27. Surprised at the title change, though I like it because Wright’s been a good heel lately. The match was very solid, with a good mix of brawling and wrestling. [**¾]

Mean Gene (3-3) brought out Dean Malenko for an interview. Dean arrived with Jeff Jarrett and Debra. Dean agreed to an alliance, but wanted to know the deal with Jarrett and Eddie Guerrero. Jarrett brushed it off as Eddie wanting to be near a winner. Jarrett added that he would be the one to put the Horsemen out to pasture. Debra ended by reiterating that they wanted Dean and not Eddie.

HOUR TWO! Bobby Heenan replaced Zbyszko.

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Syxx

Syxx got a ton of heat, while DDP was massively over. With Syxx willing to bump, DDP got to showcase his offensive repertoire. He hit a sweet pumphandle backbreaker. Syxx snapped DDP’s neck off the top rope to turn the tide a bit. He hit the Bronco Buster, which Tenay called the Bronco Rider. DDP hit the pancake, but out came Vincent. He got hit, but distracted the referee as DDP countered the Buzz Killer into the Diamond Cutter. Curt Hennig ran in and hit DDP with a foreign object, allowing Syxx to win in 3:42. Of course, that led Schiavone to shout, “I THINK IT’S CLEAR CURT HENNIG IS WITH THE NWO!” Dude, did you learn nothing from Sting? The match was a fun sprint with some good action and storyline advancement. [**¼]

Dean Malenko vs. Hector Guerrero

I guess the alliance with Debra doesn’t earn you her managerial services. The feeling out process saw Hector whiff on a strange cross body attempt. They worked the mat while commentary discussed the recent Guerrero family issues. Debra and Jarrett strolled to ringside to a chorus of boos. A Jarrett distraction set up the Texas Clover for the finish at 4:32. Mostly dull as it felt like they were killing time until the Jarrett stuff. [*¼]

Chavo Guerrero Jr. showed up to help Hector and he got in Jarrett’s face. Dean nailed him from behind, leading he and Jarrett to put the boots to the Guerreros.

Mean Gene took a 4-3 lead as he interviewed Konnan on the stage. Konnan said Rey Mysterio was just helping to fill the luchador quota. He promised to knock off each luchador who stood in his way, including La Parka tonight.

Before the next match, Randy Savage stood in his favorite section of the crowd, to throw threats at the Giant ahead of their Road Wild match. Giant responded by saying what he does to Great Muta is just icing on the cake compared to what he’s gonna do at Road Wild.

The Giant vs. The Great Muta

Last week, these two met and Muta spit the mist at Giant for a DQ finish. Before anything got going, the nWo music hit and Eric Bischoff came out to the commentary booth. Heenan and Tenay left Schiavone alone to do commentary with him. Muta escaped outside after getting his ass kicked for a bit. He went under the ring, came out the other side and dropkicked Giant. Smart. Muta had control for a bit, until he went for three shots off the top. The first two worked, but he got caught on the third for a Chokeslam at 5:59. Too long. Muta being smart was quite fun, but everything else was boring.[¾*]

Giant got on the microphone and dared anyone in the nWo to face him. Larry Zbyszko came out to confront Bischoff on commentary. He told him that he had no power and to get off his set. They shoved each other, so Larry physically took Bischoff to the ring and gave him to the Giant for a Chokeslam to a MASSIVE pop. Great segment.

Nitro Girls time! Kimberly tied it up!

Konnan vs. La Parka w/ Sonny Oono

The nWo B-Team theme got used so often in this episode. Konnan started with the upper hand, until Parka hit a corkscrew moonsault for a near fall. Parka went to use the chair, but missed and had it dropkicked into his face. Konnan hit the 187 and won with the Tequila Sunrise in 1:43. A squash, but a fun one. [NR]

Psychosis ran out to make Konnan break the submission. They apparently meet next Monday.

JJ Dillon called in to say that he was looking to sign Sting back to a contract (his contract was up?). The plan was to get Sting back into the ring by September. He expected Sting to be in attendance next Monday in Detroit.

Randy Savage w/ Elizabeth vs. Scott Steiner w/ Rick Steiner

Oh, man. In 1992, this would’ve been a banger. Scott is nearing ultimate Big Poppa Pump size. Savage took a press slam and got into it with Rick for a moment. Savage threatened to use a chair and threw one into the ring heading into commercial. Savage had control for a few seconds after the break, but Scott just started throwing him around. It caused Savage to bail again, before he used Liz as a distraction. They brawled outside for a bit, until Savage called for the elbow inside. Scott got up and caught him in an even bigger belly to belly suplex. Back outside they went, fighting in the crowd for a few. Back inside, Steiner hit the butterfly slam and super Frankensteiner. Liz got on the apron and Rick tried pulling her down, when the Outsiders showed up to jump him. As expected, they weren’t in Michigan. The ref threw the match out at 8:44. This was full of energy and was wild enough to be entertaining as hell. [**¾]

Macho drilled Scott with the big elbow. Giant rushed to the ring and the nWo decided against fighting him. Giant challenged Nash to a fight right now, because of Bash at the Beach. Nash said he didn’t want to go through security, so Doug Dillenger just stepped aside, clearing a path. Nash wrapped his belt around his fist and got on the steps, ready to get in for a fight. AND WE’RE OUTTA TIME!

Raw MVP: Dude Love/Mankind

Raw LVP: Jesse James

Nitro MVP: Larry Zbyszko

Nitro LVP: Prince Iaukea

Raw Rating: 2.9

Nitro Rating: 3.4

