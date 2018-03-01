Raw History: Episode 223 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 101  



Episode #223

August 18th, 1997 | Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey

WWF Champion: Bret Hart (5) since 8/3/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Steve Austin (1) since 8/3/97

WWF European Champion: British Bulldog (1) since 3/3/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Dude Love (1) and Steve Austin (2) since 7/14/97

Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler handled commentary.

Vince McMahon was in the ring to conduct an interview with the man who returned last Monday, Rick Rude. Rude opened with the “What I’d like to have right now…” introduction, which I love. He said he’s an insurance policy for anyone willing to pay the right price. “Like a good neighbor, Rick Rude’s there.” Amazing. Vince wanted to know who paid for his insurance last week, but Rude wouldn’t give up the info. Vince, did Shawn Michaels not specifically say he had an insurance policy? Anyway, if you want the premium protection, you gotta pay the premium price.

British Bulldog and Owen Hart cut a short promo backstage, sending threats to the Legion of Doom and their other opponents for Ground Zero.

Elsewhere, Shawn Michaels inaudibly argued with Commissioner Slaughter.

WWF European Champion British Bulldog and Owen Hart vs. The Legion of Doom

This worked as a preview of the Ground Zero Fatal Four Way. LOD took turns throwing the smaller Owen around. Hawk ended up taking the heat after being thrown into the steel steps. It’s wild to me that a team considered to be one of the best ever, had their heat segments run by a guy who almost never sold. Animal eventually got the hot tag and did his thing. He caught Owen with a powerslam just as the Godwinns made their way to ringside. Henry snuck in and whacked Animal with the slop bucket, giving Owen the freedom to cover at 4:57. Not a bad match. It followed simple tag formula and had the crowd invested, while succeeding in building towards the PPV. [**]

The Godwinns and LOD brawled after the match.

EARLIER TONIGHT ~ Mankind cut a promo where he showed his shock that the WWF would team up with the Undertaker. They face Shawn Michaels and Hunter Hearst Helmsley tonight.

Backstage, Shawn Michaels said he was tired of being painted into a corner because he shouldn’t have to face Undertaker until the PPV. He also complained about HHH because he has no partners.

Brian Christopher vs. Flash Funk

Sunny performed guest ring announcing duties for this. Christopher got insert promo time to cackle about Funk being a flash in the pan. Get it? A fast paced start sent Christopher outside to regroup. Lawler put his son over as having a superkick on Shawn Michaels’ level. Christopher hit a missile dropkick to the back of the head and stopped to showboat. He showed off for Lawler, who moved closer to the ring, and got crotched for his trouble. Funk hit the 450 and picked up the victory in 3:42. Not a lot to this. The action we got was fine and it added to the Lawler/Christopher angle. [*¾]

Backstage, the Undertaker warned Mankind that he doesn’t forget, so he could face the same fate that Shawn Michaels does.

Also in the back, HHH and Chyna had a discussion with Commissioner Slaughter that we couldn’t hear.

Ken Shamrock vs. The Sultan w/ The Iron Sheik

Sultan is a guy I’m surprised is still around by this point. He pounded away on Shamrock and caught him with an awkward looking slam. Sultan took a clothesline for an inside out bump. I’ve seen Rikishi do that so many times. Shamrock snapped, hitting a belly to belly on Sultan and bringing Sheik in for one. A rana and Ankle Lock got him the win in 3:16. Mostly a squash match, though Sultan got in a bit of offense early. I like the continuing story of Shamrock snapping. [NR]

Jim Ross attempted to send us to an interview with Steve Austin, but the Nation of Domination arrived and demanded JR interview them. Faarooq yelled about Ahmed Johnson being a white man trapped in a black man’s body. He also called Savio Vega and Crush stupid for challenging him to a Street Fight at Ground Zero. He turned his attention to Rocky Maivia, setting up Rocky’s first heel promo. He brought up the “Die Rocky Die” stuff and said this was about respect, not the color of his skin. He said the new NOD is about respect and they’ll earn it by any means necessary. The DOA interrupted on the Titantron, led by Crush calling them the Nation of Constipation. That’s New World Odor levels of cheesy. They dared the NOD to meet them for a fight in the parking lot.

EARLIER TODAY ~ Goldust, Marlena and their daughter Dakota frolicked on the beach.

Backstage, Hunter was interviewed. He’s not pleased about being thrown into this Undertaker situation, purely because of what Shawn Michaels did. He told Vince that if he wanted a war with him, he’s got one. Vince cut him off to send it to the parking lot for the DOA/NOD fight. Los Boricuas stole DOA’s bikes during the scuffle, because this feud is all about stereotypes.

Brian Pillman vs. Jesse James

This is Pillman’s third straight week wearing a dress. James had some fun with it and it led to him getting beaten up at the start. He made a quick comeback, featuring some bits of the future SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL punches. Pillman avoided a dive, but here came Goldust and Marlena. Goldust elbow dropped James, getting Pillman disqualified at 1:46, and keeping Pillman in a dress for another week. [NR]

Michael Cole came out for a word with Goldust to explain himself. It wasn’t that hard to get, guys. Pillman got on the mic and challenged Goldust to a singles match at Ground Zero. If Goldust wins, he’ll leave the WWF forever. But, if Pillman wins, he gets Marlena as his personal assistant for 30 days. Goldust refused, so Pillman called Marlena by her shoot name and claimed that Dakota was his love child with her. Goldust chased Pillman out of the ring, as Marlena accepted the match for her husband. This was all such an odd storyline.

Vader cut a short promo about turning the Patriot from red, white and blue, to black and blue.

WAR ZONE!

The Patriot vs. Vader w/ Paul Bearer

As the match got ready to start, Bret Hart walked out waving the Canadian flag. The distraction allowed Vader to jump Patriot. Patriot turned it around and crotched him on the ring post. Vince pointed out that he was willing to bend the rules if need be. Vader dropped an elbow and got going again. However, Patriot got his knees up on the Vader Bomb. He pulled himself to his feet and scored with a DDT that Vader took a great bump on. It only got a near fall, though. Patriot hit Uncle Slam and got the win at 4:56. Better than I expected. Patriot played his part well, but Vader was great as both a boast and as someone willing to make Patriot look good. [**¼]

Vader nailed Patriot from behind. He went for the Vader Bomb, but Bret Hart entered and draped the Canadian flag over him. Vader stopped and broke the flag over his knee because, America. That led he and Bret to trade shots, until the Hart Foundation arrived to join in on the attack. Commissioner Slaughter and other officials broke things up, but the damage was done.

INTERVIEW ~ The big interview with Steve Austin started with footage of the injury he suffered at SummerSlam. We got the slow motion footage of him landing on his neck. It’ll never not look brutal. For the interview itself, Austin was pissed about what happened. He admitted to being scared when he couldn’t feel his arms and legs, but noted that Owen Hart had hell to pay. He said the doctors suggest he doesn’t wrestle, but it’s his decision. Austin talked about being pissed and there was a lot of intensity to the promo, but he was repeating himself a lot. Not his finest work.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Shawn Michaels w/ Chyna vs. Mankind and WWF Champion The Undertaker

Before the bell, Shawn danced on Chyna, who had no reaction. Shawn made some obscene gestures to fans. Mankind started hot, battering both opponents back and forth. Undertaker got the tag and Shawn bailed outside. Even when Shawn and HHH work together, Undertaker had their number. Shawn got a piece of him with a superkick, which put them in control. Rick Rude casually strolled to ringside as Vince questioned if he was the insurance policy. Did Vince forget the opening segment? After a commercial, Mankind got isolated. Shawn hit his awesome looking elbow and tuned up the band. He tagged in the middle, so when Mankind blocked with the Mandible Claw, HHH interrupted. Mankind countered the Pedigree and hit a catapult before making the hot tag. Undertaker kicked all kinds of ass, before going to use a chair. Rude took it from him, so Taker followed him inside. He caught HHH with a Chokeslam, but turned around into a SICK chair shot to the skull, resulting in a DQ at 8:34. This was very average until the big chair shot spot, though the novelty of these two first-time pairings was something to behold. [**]

Undertaker’s busted open. He struggled to sit up and ate another chair shot. The future DX watched as Undertaker still found a way to sit up, so they scattered. They went to commercial, but only returned show how dented the chair was.

NOTE ~ Due to the US Open, this was the final Raw in August 1997. There were some Friday Night Main Event shows, but they don’t count as Raw episodes and aren’t on the Network.



Episode #101

August 18th, 1997 | Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center in Birmingham, Alabama



WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (3) 8/9/97

WCW United States Champion: Jeff Jarrett (1) since 6/9/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Outsiders (3) since 2/24/97

WCW Television Champion: Ultimo Dragon (2) since 7/22/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Jericho (2) since 8/16/97

We opened on a shot of Raven talking in a dark room. He talked about various emotions we feel as teens. He said his father never gave him what he needed, so he can feel the pain, but wonders why others can’t understand. Quote the Raven, nevermore. It was longer than that, but yea. He and Bray Wyatt should have a talking in circles contest.

HOUR ONE! Tony Schiavone, Mike Tenay and Larry Zbyszko host.

Nitro Girls time! The camera focused on a “RAW IS PLAIN OLD CRAP” sign. Creative.

Harlem Heat w/ Jacqueline vs. Vicious and Delicious w/ Vincent

There’s seriously no explanation of Jacqueline joining Harlem Heat. They just said Harlem Heat acquired her. Lots of taunting and posing from Buff, so Stevie Ray just tossed him around. Norton fared much better. Vicious and Delicious tried a double back elbow, but timed it horribly. Buff missed a senton, setting up the hot tag to Booker. The fans ate up his offense, especially when he slammed Norton. He hit a spinning DVD on Buff, but Norton broke up the pin. Everyone brawled and Booker was sent into Vincent, causing a really cheap DQ at 4:35. The crowd made that a lot of fun. It was too short for anything to truly get going, and that finish sucked, but it was hot. [**]

Harlem Heat cleaned house before the commercial.

Barbarian vs. Mortis w/ James Vandenberg

During entrances, commentary noted that Chris Jericho captured his second Cruiserweight Title on Saturday Night. Mortis brought some kicks to start, but Barbarian overpowered him. Mortis came back with a middle rope Rocker Dropper for a near fall. He also got two on a cross body, while Barbarian got one on a powerslam. He hit the Kick of Fear to win at 2:21. It was fun while it lasted. Too short and too abrupt a finish. [*½]

Wrath hit the ring to attack Barbarian. Out came Meng to even the odds and he locked the Tongan Death Grip on Wrath until officials separated things.

Time for the nWo. Eric Bischoff, to be exact, as he made his way out to the ring. He called the upcoming Clash of the Champions event his party in honor of his champions, Hulk Hogan and the Outsiders. As the crowd chanted for Zbyszko, Bischoff said Larry was smart enough to not violate his new restraining order against him. He warned Giant not to breach it again, either. Lastly, Bischoff sent a message to JJ Dillon that the nWo still wanted their own show.

Mean “WOO” Gene brought out Curt Hennig and Ric Flair. Flair continued to say that Hennig would be a Horsemen, but Hennig continued to call himself a free agent. He agreed to team with Ric at Clash, but not to be a Horsemen. When Flair was asked about his match tonight, he said he was going to “ride Konnan hard” and also something about making him wet. It was weird.

Scotty Riggs vs. Stevie Richards

It’s the Nitro debut of Big Stevie Cool. He’ll face Raven at Clash. Riggs hit a shit looking monkey flip. His hot start led to Stevie backing off out of intimidation. They went outside, where Riggs was sent into the ring post. Richards got two on the Stevie Bomb, before running into a back elbow. Riggs got in some more offense that the crowd didn’t care about. He hit a suplex and side slam, before running into the Stevie Kick that ended this at 5:12. Seriously? They gave this five minutes but could barely muster two for Mortis and Meng? Shit match. [¾*]

Raven came in through the crowd, got in a WCW ring for the first time, and spiked Stevie with the Evenflow. He sat in the corner for a moment before leaving.

Mean Gene introduced Eddie Guerrero, Jeff Jarrett and Debra. Gene mentioned that Debra could have it all soon, as Eddie could win the Cruiserweight Title at the Clash. Alex Wright came out to interrupt, prompting Zbyszko to quip, “Hey, here comes one of the Nitro Girls!” Alex wanted to join Debra’s group. She responded in the most ridiculous, over the top way to basically say he must be a champion. Wright said he’ll go win one and then maybe he’ll come back to talk to her if he feels like it. She noted he could win the TV Title, but the music hit to shut her up. Thank you.

Chris Benoit and Steve McMichael vs. Eddie Guerrero and WCW United States Champion Jeff Jarrett w/ Debra

Benoit and Eddie got this off to a fun start. Their exchanges were faster and more crisp than everything else on the show so far. The crowd erupted for a potential Jarrett/Mongo interaction. Eddie clipped Mongo’s knee, setting up a heat segment on him where they continually focused on the leg. Mongo managed to counter a flapjack to get free for the hot tag. The fans popped hard for Benoit’s run. Mongo got into with his wife outside. Eddie broke up the Crippler Crossface, but when the referee got him out of the ring, Mongo used the US Title to whack Jarrett. Benoit covered and won at 5:11. I enjoyed that. The tag formula was well done, the crowd was molten hot and the action was solid. [**¾]

NITRO GIRLS!

LAST WEEK ~ Dumbass JJ Dillon attempting to get Sting a match with everyone not named Hulk Hogan was recapped.

HOUR TWO! Bobby Heenan replaced Larry Zbyszko.

The nWo music hit as the Outsiders came out. Scott Hall did another early version of his survey, saying everyone was watching to see the nWo. Kevin Nash called DDP and Lex Luger “J-Brons” and that they would prove why they’re too sweet tonight. Not much reason for this promo.

More Nitro Girls!

Ric Flair vs. Syxx

There’s potential here. The first big move saw Syxx hit an enziguri and the Bronco Buster. Flair rolled outside, where Syxx was happy to attempt a countout win. When that failed, he wanted the Bronco Buster again, but going to the well backfired. Flair went into his offense, including the knee drop and shin breaker. He set up the Figure Four, but Vincent and Vicious and Delicious rushed out for the DQ at 5:47. Disappointing. It was fine and had a hot crowd, but didn’t do anything to stand out. [**¼]

Curt Hennig saved his buddy from the beating and ran the nWo off.

Mean Gene stood by with JJ Dillon and Nick Patrick. This concerned the outcome of the Tag Title match at Road Wild. Dillon said they reviewed it and understood where Patrick was coming from. Patrick called it a waste of time, because he’s already proven himself. He claimed they should spend their time focusing on Randy Anderson costing Lex Luger the title at Road Wild. Out came Anderson, upset that Patrick spent two weeks questioning him. Dillon got in the middle and ended the interview. I don’t care about any of this.

WCW Television Championship: Ultimo Dragon [c] vs. La Parka w/ Sonny Oono

La Parka had his chair and his rightful theme. All is right. Quick lucha action to begin. Dragon delivered a cross body to the outside for the first big spot. Sonny Oono, still having issues with Dragon, delivered a cheap series of kicks and grinned. La Parka got two on a powerbomb, then hung Dragon up in the Tree of Joey Lawrence for a dropkick. Dragon came back with the dragonrana but Oono got on the apron before the Dragon Sleeper. He accidentally kicked Parka, setting him up for the Dragon Sleeper anyway, giving Ultimo the victory in 4:07. It was short, but fun. [**½]

Sonny Oono got dropkicked off the apron for his troubles.

Curt Hennig vs. The Giant

Hennig slapped Giant to start and followed with a lot of chops. He couldn’t Irish whip the big man, though, leading to him taking a beating. Giant threw him around and got in all the offense. He signaled for the Chokeslam, but out came Eric Bischoff with his restraining order. He brought out security as he got close to the Giant, wanting him to get arrested. Giant decided he had enough and walked towards Bischoff. Bischoff backed away, but was cut off by Larry Zbyszko. He tried escaping through the crowd, but Giant physically brought him back over. Bischoff escaped and security grabbed Giant as a commercial break came. Call the match a no contest, I guess. [NR]

Mean Gene brought out JJ Dillon for an interview. JJ didn’t have another contract, but wanted Sting to tell him what he wants by Thursday at the Clash of the Champions. JJ, it’s obvious. Through the crowd came Sting, not wanting to wait until Thursday. Sting grabbed JJ and pointed to signs in the crowd that said, “Hey JJ, Sting wants Hogan.” The fans chanted “Hogan” as Sting continued to point at signs. Dumbass Mean Gene was all, “STOP GIVING US THE SILENT TREATMENT AND JUST TELL US!” Sting, now a mute, literally grabbed a sign and showed it to Sting and Gene. He literally couldn’t make it more obvious.

Two nWo announcement videos ran to promote their upcoming birthday party. Which was odd, because the nWo formed in July last year.

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Outsiders [c] vs. Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger

Commentary seemed to only get informed that this was a title match right before the bell. Hall and Luger started. Hall was cocky, but Luger overpowered him. The champs double teamed him for a bit, only for him to power out. Nash came in and wanted DDP, which they milked for great crowd reaction. When DDP hit a neckbreaker, the fans erupted. Eventually, DDP got isolated and the Outsiders used their typical underhanded tactics to gain any kind of advantage. I liked the assisted abdominal stretch spot, because they could do it from further than most teams due to their length. DDP escaped, but they still held off on the hot tag. DDP survived a sleeper spot and again had the tag cut off, this time by Nash. When Luger finally got the hot tag, the building erupted. SCREAMING CLOTHESLINES! Unfortunately, the nWo hit the ring almost immediately for the cheap DQ at 13:39. That was going great. DDP was an awesome sympathetic babyface, the Outsiders were being dicks and the hot tag was earned. They should’ve let it play out. [***]

The nWo had the upper hand until the WCW guys joined the fray. Ric Flair, Giant and others hit the ring, and the show ended with the two factions brawling.

Raw MVP: Vader

Raw LVP: The Sultan

Nitro MVP: The Outsiders

Nitro LVP: Debra



Raw Rating: 3.2

Nitro Rating: 4.0