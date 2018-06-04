Raw History: Episode 236 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 116  



Episode #236

December 1st, 1997 | Roanoke Civic Center in Roanoke, Virginia | Attendance: 6,542



WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (3) since 11/9/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: Steve Austin (2) since 11/9/97

WWF European Champion: Shawn Michaels (1) since 9/20/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Billy Gunn (4) and Road Dogg (1) since 11/24/97

LAST WEEK ~ The New Age Outlaws beating LOD for the Tag Titles got recapped.

Jim Ross and Jim Cornette hosted Raw.

The New Tag Team Champions opened the show. They finally have the New Age Outlaws theme. Loud “LOD” chants as Dogg explained how the former champs were home licking their wounds. They ran down LOD for being history, before turning their attention to tonight’s match with the Headbangers. However, Hawk and Animal ran in through the crowd and attacked them. NAO quickly escaped as the crowd went nuts. Cornette noted how LOD was out in street clothes and with no face paint, which we never see. LOD promised that NAO won’t leave tonight with the titles. Short and sweet segment that was different from the usual opening. Plus, the fans were way hot for LOD.

TONIGHT ~ Two more Light Heavyweight Tournament matches; The Rock vs. Vader; Jeff Jarrett vs. Ahmed Johnson; and Jim Neidhart vs. HHH.

WWF Light Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semi-Finals: Aguila vs. TAKA Michinoku

Sunny performed guest announcing duties. She looked tremendous. These two competitors were both extremely young at this point. They went to the skies early, with TAKA hitting his signature plancha to the outside. Aguila came very close with a crucifix at one point. Some fans chanted for Sunny, not caring about the action inside. TAKA got hot late, hitting a powerbomb, missile dropkick, and Michinoku Driver to advance in 4:21. Short, but fun. They packed a good amount of action into the short time and made it work. [**¼]

Goldust and Luna came out, with Goldust sporting one of his wilder looks ever. His hair was dyed pink, he wore green latex, a ball gag, some strange fake nipples, and was dragged by a dog collar. Luna was interviewed by Jerry Lawler and she declared he was now the Artist Formerly Known as Goldust. It was a strange segment.

Backstage, the LOD were shown getting prepared for a match.

KARATE FIGHTERS TOURNAMENT ~ I haven’t been noting this so far, but Jerry Lawler beating El Matador deserves a shoutout.

Elimination Match: Chainz w/ DOA vs. D-Lo Brown w/ The Nation of Domination vs. Miguel Perez Jr. w/ Los Boricuas vs. Recon w/ The Truth Commission

Gang warfare at its finest. Tags were involved, so it wasn’t as much of a cluster as it could’ve been. I was ready to write this off, but then Recon hit a rana and I sat up. It died quickly after, though the crowd was way into the “Rocky sucks,” stuff. Chainz eliminated Recon with a DVD after 2:08. Perez got rid of D-Lo with a pinning combination at 3:16. When Chainz (who JR kept calling Crush) hit another DVD, everyone joined the ring for a big brawl to give us the no contest at 3:39. Small points for Recon’s rana. [½*]

As the stables fought, the Jackyl joined commentary.

DX blessed us with their presence at this time. Shawn came out in a wheelchair, because he’s totally nothing like his buddy Kevin Nash over on Nitro. While sucking on lollipops, they bragged about playing Jim Neidhart for a sucker. HHH spoke about Sgt. Slaughter and had to reference his penis. That dude came across as way insecure. Shawn closed things about by turning his attention to his opponent for this Sunday, Ken Shamrock. He noted that he wasn’t in the wheelchair due to injury, but because of Chyna’s rigorous training. That led to a mildly amusing bit where HHH twisted Shawn’s boot a full 360 degrees while he faked being in pain. That was his way of showing his pain tolerance for the ankle lock.

SURVIVOR SERIES ~ The Montreal Screwjob got shown and they hinted at new footage airing in hour two.

LAST WEEK ~ The Austin/Rock segment was recapped.

WAR ZONE! Jerry Lawler replaced Jim Cornette.

Rocky Maivia w/ The Nation of Domination vs. Vader

Rocky, still in possession of the IC Title, declared this would be a non-title match. Before the match got going, Steve Austin drove his pickup truck into the building for a closer look. The Network has it dubbed over, but he was blasting “Back in Black” by AC/DC. Apparently, the song stayed on during the match. It was hard to focus on the ring with the other stuff going on. Vader was in control for most of it, until Rock hit his floatover DDT. When Vader was sent outside, Goldust showed up and attacked him. Vader kicked out of the People’s Elbow and gave up on the match as he chased Goldust to the back. That got him counted out at 6:16. Okay for what we got. The Austin element took away from the match, but made the segment work. [**]

VIGNETTE ~ Ken Shamrock highlights were shown.

We’re supposed to get Brian Christopher vs. Scott Taylor in the Light Heavyweight Title Tournament next. However, Kane and Paul Bearer arrived before Christopher came out. Taylor tried his best, but clearly failed and ate a Tombstone. Again, Bearer said this was all Undertaker’s fault.

Next was scheduled to be Ahmed Johnson against Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett came to the stage to protest the match. He complained that he wasn’t properly promoted, that Ahmed was one of the reasons he left in the first place, and that he deserved a bigger star for an opponent. Sgt. Slaughter came out to say that he didn’t have to wrestle tonight, but would on Sunday at the PPV. His star quality opponent? THE UNDERTAKER!

VIGNETTE ~ Sgt. Slaughter highlights ran.

Non-Title Match: WWF Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws vs. The Headbangers

We go way back to six weeks ago, when Gunn smashed a boom box on Thrasher’s head. There wasn’t much to say about it. They killed some time and Thrasher took a short heat. LOD hit the scene for a DQ at 2:56. [NR]

The champions escaped the arena in a car.

LAST WEEK ~ The midget Bret Hart and the Jim Neidhart stuff was shown.

Jim Cornette brought out Marc Mero for an interview. The fans popped for Sable and Cornette got right down to business by asking if he was in her shadow. Mero hilariously asked her if she could do a Merosault. He put her down as having accomplished nothing with him. He went into doing an exhibition, so he had Sable hold up mitts that he punched. He hit them hard enough for one to fall off, which he blamed Sable for. Mero called her useless and pathetic, before forcing her to leave and making her cry. With her gone, Mero ended by calling himself the best boxer in the business and that he’d prove it on Sunday against Butterbean.

SURVIVOR SERIES ~ The “never before seen” footage was just the Screwjob from different angles.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley w/ Chyna and Shawn Michaels vs. Jim Neidhart

There’s been a severe lack of wrestling on this episode, so the main event followed that trend. After a short bit of action, a Chyna distraction led to a HHH chair shot for the win at 2:30. Nothing much.[NR]

Post-match, Neidhart got hit with a Pedigree on a chair. DX then took another page from the nWo and painted WCW on his back. Oh, they’re so hip. However, Neidhart got up and beat them up, at least until Chyna handcuffed him to the ropes. Slaughter tried making the save, but also got worked over. Finally, Ken Shamrock was able to even things out. Neidhart held Chyna, HHH got put in the Cobra Clutch, and Shawn tapped to the Ankle Lock to close the show.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #116

December 1st, 1997 | Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, Tennessee | Attendance: N/A



WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (3) 8/9/97

WCW United States Champion: Curt Hennig (1) since 9/15/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Steiner Brothers (6) since 10/13/97

WCW Television Champion: Saturn (1) since 11/3/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Eddie Guerrero (2) since 11/10/97

HOUR ONE! Tony Schiavone, Mike Tenay, and Larry Zbyszko hosted. They took time to recap Eric Bischoff accepting Larry’s challenge for Starrcade.

Mean Gene stood in the ring and brought out Eric Bischoff. He came out in a positive mood and said it was because he never contractually agreed to face Zbyszko. His agreement was for a match last week, which didn’t happen. He’d only wrestle Larry if Nitro was on the line. Since Larry can’t do that, there’s no match.

Juventud Guerrera vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

Eddie Guerrero kicked Mike Tenay out of the commentary booth for this. After some mat work, they took to the skies for their more traditional aerial stuff. The pace got slowed after a botch that saw them collide by the ropes. Rey’s knee became the focus, with Guerrera showing off some solid limb work. It’s not what he’s known for, but it’s well done here. A series of counters led to the Juvi Driver for a good near fall. Rey finally used the springboard rana to take it in 5:41. That was a strong opener. They had a botch but worked around it and made good use of the leg work. [***]

Hugh Morrus vs. Wrath w/ James Vandenberg

I’ve said it before, but I really like Wrath. Raven and the Flock hung out in the front row. According to Tenay, Morrus and Wrath were embroiled in a rivalry on shows like WCW Pro and Saturday Night. Wrath struggled on a bicycle kick, but made up for it with a cannon ball off the apron and a flying clothesline off the top. Mortis wrapped a chain around his boot and wanted to kick Hugh with it. That backfired, and was a dumb plan since Wrath had the advantage. Wrath took the kick and Morrus hit No Laughing Matter to win in 2:49. Not terrible. Extra points for Wrath’s efforts. [*½]



Hollywood Hogan and Eric Bischoff joined us next. This segment didn’t last long, as Hogan ran down Sting for not being around again. He got annoyed by the fans in Sting masks, so he threatened to beat up everyone wearing one. In a great moment, Hogan got in the face of an old woman in the front row. She threatened to fight Hogan and even took several swings at him. Great stuff!

Prince Iaukea vs. Yuji Nagata w/ Sonny Oono

At the start of this, the fans seemed more focus in something going on in the crowd. While that went down, the guys in the ring went through some basic exchanges. Tenay hyped Nagata’s return to NJPW and the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. He’d face nWo member Hiroyoshi Tenzan. Can you believe that I’m writing this twenty years later and BOTH guys are still going strong in NJPW? Iaukea won from out of nowhere with a cross body in 4:48. This happened. [*]

NITRO GIRLS!

The Faces of Fear w/ Jimmy Hart vs. Harlem Heat w/ Jacqueline

These teams mostly met in singles matches over the past few weeks. They traded some big offense with suplexes and kicks. Stevie took the Kick of Fear, but Booker broke up the pin. Jacqueline pulled Jimmy off the apron, setting up a brawl. The teams did battle until Meng trapped Stevie in the Tongan Death Grip. While that happened, Booker rolled up Barbarian to win in 4:28. Short, but effective.[**]

Booker grabbed a wooden chair to crack Meng and break the Tongan Death Grip. Meng let go and punched through the chair to put Booker in the hold. Amazing. He kept it held until Jimmy managed to convince him to let go and they left to the back.

HOUR TWO! Bobby Heenan replaced Zbyszko.

The Outsiders came out and Scott Hall conducted his usual survey. Though there were a lot of Sting masks, the nWo seemed to win. Kevin Nash ran down WCW as a bunch of patsies and called Hall’s opponent, “the dude that lost to the chick.” Cold blooded.

Disco Inferno vs. Scott Hall w/ Kevin Nash

Disco surprisingly brought some fiery offense at the start. That obviously didn’t last long. Nash got in a cheap clothesline and Hall won with the Outsider’s Edge in 2:51. [NR]

NITRO GIRLS!

Mean Gene stood by with JJ Dillon by the stage. Didn’t JJ get attacked a while back? Basically, JJ just declared that he agreed to Bischoff’s terms from earlier. Nitro is on the line, so we can get Bischoff/Zbyszko at Starrcade. Honestly, why would JJ logically do this? Who cares if Bischoff gets beat up? You’re risking your flagship show. Bischoff came out and threw a fit.

Psychosis vs. Ultimo Dragon

Of course, commentary paid no real attention to this match. Gotta hype Larry/Easy E. The guys in the ring worked some high flying stuff that the crowd was decently into. Dragon used the top rope rana and Dragon Sleeper to earn the win in 3:57. Honestly, that was mostly a squash. [NR]

They showed video from a Nitro Party and I’m about 95% sure there was a “DEPORT EDDIE” chant in the house.

Billy Kidman w/ Lodi vs. Chris Benoit

Lodi still doesn’t have a name yet. This was scheduled to be Raven/Benoit, but Raven said he only wrestles when and how he wants. He sent Kidman in for him. Benoit was pissed about this, so he brutalized Kidman. He even put him in the Liontamer. Benoit also talked trash to Raven, prompting him to stand from his seat. Benoit lit up Kidman’s chest with chops. Kidman fought back with some of the offense we’ve come to know from him, including a Shooting Star Press off the apron. Benoit went back to wrecking him inside. However, he got put in the Crossface and tapped at 5:54 Kind of a coming out party for Kidman. They went right at each other and told the best , more sensible story. Great action. [***¼]

The Flock hit the ring and Benoit fought them off. The numbers were too much and Benoit got hit with the Evenflow. Saturn put him in the Rings of Saturn for good measure.

NITRO GIRLS!

Buff Bagwell w/ Vincent vs. Lex Luger

TOTALLY BUFF! Schiavone went nuts when hyping Luger’s 1997. Though this started well enough, the pace quickly slowed to a crawl. Buff went to rest holds to kill some time. Luger took forever to start the comeback. SCREAMING CLOTHESLINES! As he went for the Torture Rack, Vincent got involved for a DQ finish at 7:30. Boring match that they somehow thought should be on the Starrcade card. And they had the balls to give it 16 minutes that night. [*¼]

Vincent and Buff both felt the RACK!

WCW United States Championship: Curt Hennig [c] vs. Diamond Dallas Page

This again? I mean, they’re both great, but they’ve done this match a bunch already and it hasn’t managed to click. Here, DDP brought the neck work and wore down Hennig. The champ returned the favor, with his own neck work and some mat stuff. DDP eventually rallied, hitting the pancake slam and signaling for the Diamond Cutter. However, that triggered the arrival of Rick Rude. DDP hit the Diamond Cutter, but Rude pulled the referee out and threw him into the steel steps for the DQ in 6:58. Another lackluster match from them. It was more of them killing time until the angle. [*]

To close the show, the nWo guys hit the ring and attacked DDP. He did his best to fight them off, but there were too many. Randy Savage clocked him with the US Title, before Hogan got involved. Hogan hit DDP with a Diamond Cutter. He then put a Sting mask on him and nailed one onto the title.

Raw MVP: Marc Mero

Raw LVP: HHH

Nitro MVP: Chris Benoit

Nitro LVP: JJ Dillon

Raw Rating: 3.0

Nitro Rating: 3.8