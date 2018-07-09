Raw History: Episode 242 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 122  



Raw History

Episode #242

January 12th, 1998 | Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania | Attendance: 8,628



WWF Champion: Shawn Michaels (3) since 11/9/97

WWF Intercontinental Champion: The Rock (2) since 12/8/97

WWF European Champion: Hunter Hearst Helmsley (1) since 12/22/97

WWF Tag Team Champions: Billy Gunn (4) and Road Dogg (1) since 11/24/97

WWF Light Heavyweight Champion: TAKA Michinoku (1) since 12/7/97

In a limo, DX cut a promo on their way to the arena. They talked about college chicks, beating up Owen Hart, and then Shawn mooned the world through the sunroof. Triple H really seemed to enjoy that.

Jim Ross, Michael Cole, and Kevin Kelly hosted the opening hour.

Non-Title Match: WWF Tag Team Champions The New Age Outlaws vs. The Godwinns vs. The Headbangers vs. The Truth Commission w/ Jackyl

The Outlaws wore Florida Gators shirts to get heat because they beat Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. They got ambushed as soon as they hit the ring. It quickly calmed to a traditional four corners tag, but nothing of note happens. The crowd began to focus on themselves, since the action did nothing for them. The Outlaws ended up winning after Billy knocked out Phineas with brass knuckles in 4:10. Yea, this felt pointless. [¼*]

LOD ~ A video ran to hype the history of the Legion of Doom, since they have a Tag Title shot at the Royal Rumble.

Steve Austin arrived in his signature pickup truck. During the break, he jumped the Godwinns.

Speaking of Austin, his music played and he drove his truck out to the arena. Michael Cole interviewed him about how he’s apparently a marked man at the Royal Rumble number drawing tonight. Austin drew a target on his chest. He will accept no BS this year when it comes to winning the Rumble. Short and sweet promo.

DX arrived in their limo. A WWF production truck was in their way, causing them to get out and investigate.

Jimmy Cicero and Lance Diamond vs. Kurrgan w/ The Jackyl

As usual, Jackyl joined commentary to hype his man. Kurrgan dominated these two jabronies. He won with ease at 2:28. Post-match, Jackyl made Kurrgan crush a Penn State football helmet with his bare hands. [NR]

Outside, Shawn Michaels and Chyna tried to move the production truck. Owen Hart snuck in through the limo’s sunroof, leaving him alone with HHH. HBK and Chyna got back in and the limo drove off.

Marc Mero w/ Goldust vs. Vader

Mero got on the microphone to say that he’s a changed man when it comes to Sable. However, he just brought out Goldust dressed as Sable. Yes, complete with a thong. As Mero and Vader did battle, the real Sable strutted down to ringside. She argued with Goldust and kicked him. Look at them planting the seeds for Mania XIV already. Once Mero sent her away, Vader took over and threw him into the steps. As he called for the Vader Bomb, Goldust hopped in the ring and cracked a coconut, which he used as the boobs for his outfit, on Vader’s head for a DQ at 2:57. More of an angle than a match.[NR]

The DX limo returned, with no sign of Owen. Shawn was limping though.

1995 ~ At the Royal Rumble, Lawrence Taylor got into an altercation with Bam Bam Bigelow. This was used to hype Mike Tyson’s appearance at the Royal Rumble.

Backstage, Stone Cold’s wrath continued as he beat up Vader.

D-Lo Brown and The Rock w/ Kama vs. Ken Shamrock and Mark Henry

Two weeks ago, on Shotgun Saturday Night, the Nation jumped Mark Henry, helping to set this up. Henry wore a “Rocky Sucks” shirt. Rock ran down the crowd before the bell. The match itself was fine, with Shamrock taking on the face in peril role. He snapped off a rana and hit Rock with a belly to belly. He called for the Ankle Lock, but Henry took him out with a clothesline. HEEL TURN! He added a powerslam and some elbow drops. Rock added a Rock Bottom and Henry counted three for him, but since the NOD were all beating on Shamrock, a DQ was called shortly before, at 3:46. Like I said, fine match, better angle. [*¼]

Rock ripped Henry’s shirt to reveal an NOD shirt. As they made it to the top of the ramp, Faarooq came out and was confused and upset about not being included in this.

Michael Cole got a word from Rocky after the break, who insisted the Henry move was made for Faarooq. He’s such a swell guy.

WAR ZONE! Jerry Lawler replaced Cole and Kelly.

DX opened the War Zone. HHH spoke first, calling Owen the last remnant of the fallen Hart family and what used to be the biggest thing in the WWF. He made more dick references, because he was very one note. Shawn took over and focused on Mike Tyson, complete with HHH mocking Tyson’s voice. Shawn threatened to dance over his face if he got involved in his business at the Rumble. On the Titantron, Owen Hart appeared with a bloody cheek, saying he wanted more of DX. They told him to come out, so he did, but officials kept things separated.

Non-Title Match: NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock n’ Roll Express w/ Jim Cornette vs. The Disciples of Apocalypse

Yup. It’s the Rock n’ Roll Express. They came out to the Rockers’ theme. Very strange to see the Express work as heels here. Other than that factor, it was a very basic match. As DOA had the win in hand, Cornette whacked one with his racket. The referee saw him put Gibson on top of one of the twins and called the DQ at 2:29. [NR]

The DOA guys went after Cornette, but the Express saved him. Chainz ran out to help his buddies and the NWA guys retreated.

Earlier today, Cactus Jack cut a promo at Beaver Stadium in Penn State. He put over how he went to Terry Funk for help because he’s crazy tough. They will make life hell for the New Age Outlaws.

We’re set for Mankind vs. Goldust. Goldust changed from earlier and dressed as Dude Love here. They began fighting, but out came Stone Cold to hit both of them with Stunners. He’s on fire.

Los Boricuas vs. Scott Taylor and WWF Light Heavyweight Champion TAKA Michinoku

Sunny did ring announcing dressed in a Penn State cheerleader’s outfit. Savio Vega was positioned as the star a bit here. It’s like he was excited to work smaller guys and did his thing. TAKA took a short heat, before teaming up with Taylor for a double dropkick. TAKA went for a moonsault press to the outside, but Savio caught him and slammed him on the floor. He crotched Taylor and Jesus finished him with a reverse superplex in 4:33. I have no idea why this match was booked, but it turned out to be something decent. Fine action. [**¼]

Los Boricuas jumped TAKA and Taylor until Owen Hart ran out and made the save with a crutch. Wait. What?

1995 ~ The LT stuff from the Royal Rumble aired again.

WWF REWIND ~ Shawn Michaels’ 1995 Royal Rumble win.

DX came out for a promo with some big news. The news is that Kane has wandered away from both Paul Bearer and the Undertaker and has joined DX. He called out Kane, but instead got the Undertaker. He told DX to leave his family out of this. He choked Shawn and Chyna went after him. Undertaker hoisted her up for a chokeslam, but HHH used a crutch on his back. Shawn proceeded to beat him down with the crutch. This brought out Kane and everyone thought he’d finish the job. However, he went after DX, who scattered before he could do any real damage. Kane left to the stage and turned back to the ring. He reached out his hand towards his brother in the ring, who responded with his signature PHENOM pose on one knee. JR went nuts over this moment and, to be fair, it was pretty damn cool.

That should’ve closed the show. Instead, there’s still a Royal Rumble number drawing segment. The ring was filling up with participants. As soon as Ken Shamrock saw the NOD, he went after them, setting off a brawl. The Honky Tonk Man surprised everyone by coming out, apparently now a member of the Rumble. “What are you, his cousin?” asked JR to Lawler. Cactus came out and stood in the crowded ring. The glass shattered and everyone wanted their hands on Austin. He came in from behind and hit Phineas with the entire tumbler of numbers. He added a Stunner and left before anyone could get their hands on him. He’d pull the same trick at the Rumble. BUT WAIT! Rock, D-Lo, and Savio came from behind him and attacked him. They put the boots to him by the entrance, while everyone in the ring brawled. Austin’s music hit again as he was getting beat up, which was a strange choice, and the show ended that way.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #122

January 12th, 1998 | Jacksonville Memorial Coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida | Attendance: N/A



WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Vacant since 1/8/98

WCW United States Champion: Diamond Dallas Page (1) since 12/28/97

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Steiner Brothers (6) since 10/13/97

WCW Television Champion: Booker T (1) since 12/29/97

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Juventud Guerrera (1) since 1/8/98

LAST THURSDAY ~ On the debut edition of Thunder, Sting was forced to vacate the World Title. He slammed it down at JJ Dillon and told him that he had no guts. Then, he said Hulk Hogan was a dead man. So, WCW’s hollow win at Starrcade means even less now.

HOUR ONE! Tony Schiavone, Mike Tenay, and Larry Zbyszko host.

LAST MONDAY ~ The tension between the nWo members to close Nitro was shown.

In the parking lot, Mean Gene addressed the nWo as they arrived. When Kevin Nash was asked about hitting Randy Savage, he said he did it because he saw Randy taking a swing at Hogan. Hogan shrugged it all off and said the nWo was fine. They did get prickly when asked about why Savage wasn’t with them.

Bill Goldberg vs. Jerry Flynn

Already a big pop for Goldberg. Flynn fired off some spin kicks and took Goldberg down. They did some MMA style grappling, which made this different from most Goldberg squashes. The Spear and Jackhammer finished it off in 1:28. The best Goldberg stuff is like this. [NR]

NITRO GIRLS!

Black Cat vs. Marty Jannetty

ROCKROCK TILL YOU DROP, ROCKROCK NEVER STOP, that’s Marty Jannetty. And he got the old Hollywood Blondes theme. This was more competitive than the opener. Cat got in a fair amount of offense, including an elevated DDT like his name was Edge. Jannetty hit a spinebuster and the Rocker Dropper to win in 3:01. Decent enough for what it was. [*]

Another nWo limo arrived, this one with Savage, Elizabeth, Scott Hall, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan. I want to know more about that conversation. Mean Gene got word with them about what Nash said. Savage didn’t hear and questioned Gene, who wouldn’t tell him. Then, he got upset when Savage got mad at him. Weird.

Chris Benoit vs. Dean Malenko

My kind of match. The Flock watched from their seats as Dean and Chris grappled a bunch. Things picked up with a Benoit shoulder block, which also helped wake the crowd up a bit. Malenko slowed it with a chinlock following a back suplex. Benoit fought out with a back suplex of his own. They continued to go back and forth, with Benoit hitting his awesome snap suplex. It’s such a basic move, but Benoit was so great at it. A series of counters led to a Malenko German suplex. Benoit avoided the Texas Cloverleaf with an inside cradle for two. Malenko also blocked the Crippler Crossface. Their next exchange led to Benoit dropping Dean on his face and applying the Crossface to win in 6:35. This ruled. The best stuff on 1998 so far,(I know it’s early, but still). Lots of great exchanges and high quality wrestling that got the crowd invested by the end. [***½]

Post-match, the Flock hit the ring and attacked both men, leaving them out cold.

Mean Gene spoke with JJ Dillon about recent executive decisions. There was something involving Lex Luger, but I’m not sure what it was. They shifted focus to Randy Savage getting fined $5000 for attacking a WCW official last week, in Eric Bischoff. Imagine keeping Bischoff as a WCW official after all this time. Savage came out and got in JJ’s face, demanding he take back the fine. Eric Bischoff then showed up to calm Savage and say he’d pay the fine for Savage. Randy still wanted to know what Nash said, but Gene continued to dodge giving an answer.

Following a break, Gene was back at it, bringing out the United States Champion, Diamond Dallas Page, for an interview. He opened the promo by announcing that this Thursday’s Thunder main event is scheduled to be himself and Lex Luger against Randy Savage and Kevin Nash. He and Gene shared a laugh over how the nWo doesn’t seem to truly be 4 Life.

WCW World Television Championship: Booker T [c] vs. Saturn

There’s potential for this to be much better than anything involving Disco Inferno. The Flock was banned from ringside. Booker opened this hot and used a superkick to send a loopy Saturn to the outside. Saturn turned it around inside but ate a flying forearm. Saturn used a boot to the face and put his feet on the ropes to steal the title with a rollup in 3:08. Lame finish. BUT WAIT! Another referee and Rick Martel came out to tell the referee about the cheating. That was apparently enough to restart the match. Now fine, Booker used the Scissors Kick and Harlem Hangover to retain in 4:17. I wanted to like that more. It felt like they were killing time until that finish. [*½]

Booker thanked Martel for his help and said he owed him one. Martel wanted a title shot and Booker said anywhere, anytime.

Mean Gene introduced the Giant and WCW Executive Vice President Nick Lambros. Since the nWo didn’t give a reason for Kevin Nash no-showing Starrcade, they must post a $1.5 million performance bond for the Nash/Giant match at Souled Out. Failure to post the bond results in a year suspension for Nash. He also announced that Eric Bischoff was cut off from the WCW checkbook. Why not do that back when he joined the nWo? Anyway, that brought out Hogan, Bischoff, Nash, and attorney Henry Holmes, in an nWo shirt. Holmes said the nWo agreed to put up the $1.5 million, on the condition that the WCW also put up the same amount to prevent Giant from attacking Nash before the PPV. Giant accepted. Nash got in Giant’s face to provoke him, but Giant didn’t give in.

HOUR NUMBER TWO! Bobby Heenan replaced Zbyszko.

Hugh Morrus vs. Lex Luger

There weren’t enough SCREAMING CLOTHESLINES in this one. We got a few, but it wasn’t as fired up as normal because he wasn’t making a comeback. Instead, he mostly dominated and won via Torture Rack in 2:48. [NR]

Post-match, Elizabeth came out and pleaded with Luger to help her. It sounded like she was saying Savage was going crazy. It was all a ploy, as Savage jumped Luger from behind. Liz even got in a slap before DDP ran them off.

NITRO GIRLS!

LAST THURSDAY ~ Again, Rick Steiner set up to finish a match, but Scott used a Frankensteiner do it on his own. There’s friction among the brothers.

Chris Jericho vs. Steve McMichael

I can’t see this going well for Chris Jericho. Mongo called him a crybaby on his way out. Surprisingly, Mongo was willing to take some bumps, even getting hit with the Jericho Spike top rope rana. Of course, Mongo kicked out, and eventually won with the Mongo Spike (ha) in 3:21. Not a squash and it wasn’t awful. [*¼]

LAST THURSDAY ~ Juventud Guerrera won the Cruiserweight Title.

Returning from break, Jericho was in the midst of throwing a fit. When he realized he was on the air, he quickly turned into a respectful competitor losing with grace. Amazing. Rey Mysterio Jr. made his entrance for a Cruiserweight Title match. Jericho was upset that he got interrupted, saying he had the fans in the palm of his hand. He threw a fit and attacked Rey, putting him in the Lion Tamer. Juvi sprinted out to make the save and tripped on his way to the ring. Jericho left, but it laid the groundwork for his match with Juvi and furthered his heel stuff.

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Juventud Guerrera [c] vs. Rey Mysterio Jr.

Surprisingly, Juvi took advantage of the hurt Rey and stomped on him. Rey still managed to find a few hope spots, until he got caught with the Juvi Driver. 450 finished it in 1:01. [NR]

LAST THURSDAY ~ Another look at Sting having to vacate the title.

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan came out for a promo. Bischoff opened with the lyrics to “Voodoo Child,” so I already liked it. They continued to put over Hogan as the rightful WCW Champion and made fun of Sting fans. This was nothing more than time filler.

Mean Gene introduced WCW’s newest star…JIM NEIDHART! He said he was upset at Ric Flair’s comments last week. He knows Ric is great, but he’s not the best, Bret Hart is. That brought out Ric to put Jim over and then to question him for being on Bret’s side, purely because he’s married to his sister. It all ended up leading to Jim taking off his shirt and challenging Ric to get in the ring with him. Flair went to get his gear while Jim hit the ring. Flair came back out in his street clothes and knocked him out with brass knuckles. I LOVE IT! Flair beat him up and knocked out the referee as well. To add insult to injury, he put Neidhart in the ring post Figure Four. Bret Hart ran out and chased Flair away. Another strong segment that builds towards Souled Out.

NITRO GIRLS!

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Steiner Brothers [c] w/ Ted Dibiase vs. The Outsiders w/ Hulk Hogan

Why wasn’t this hyped more throughout the show? Michael Buffer handled announcing. Scott Hall’s survey went poorly for the nWo. Speaking of, the nWo guys came out kind of staggered, showing more dissension. Scott started the match and was red hot for his guys, tossing the Outsiders around and even daring Hogan to get into the ring. Randy Savage walked down to ringside for a word with Nash, but Hogan played peace keeper. Nash slowed the pace by wearing down Rick for a while. Scott came back in and took some of Nash’s offense as well. Hall hit Scott with a chokeslam and mocked the Giant, but it allowed Scott to belly to belly suplex him. Eventually, things broke down into a big brawl. In the commotion, Savage attempted to drop the big elbow on Nash, but Nash moved and he hit Rick instead. Savage was pissed, but Nash rolled over and covered Rick to win back the titles in 11:17. That went too long for what it was. It was mostly there to further the ongoing dissension issues on each team, which could’ve been accomplished in a shorter timeframe. Hall did rather well, but Nash really didn’t seem to care today. [**]

Nash and Savage argued, with Hogan in between, to close the show.

Raw MVP: The Rock

Raw LVP: The tag team division

Nitro MVP: Chris Jericho

Nitro LVP: Kevin Nash

Raw Rating: 3.4

Nitro Rating: 4.6