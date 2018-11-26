Raw History: Episode 261 and Reliving Nitro: Episode 141  



Raw History

Episode #261

May 25th, 1998 | UTC Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee | Attendance: 6,500



WWF Champion: Steve Austin (1) since 3/29/98

WWF Intercontinental Champion: The Rock (2) since 12/8/97

WWF European Champion: Triple H (2) since 3/17/98

WWF Tag Team Champions: The New Age Outlaws (2) since 3/30/98

WWF Light Heavyweight Champion: TAKA Michinoku (1) since 12/7/97

RAW! Jim Ross and Michael Cole host.

Mr. McMahon and the Stooges came down to the ring to start the show. He basically recapped the events that closed out last week’s show before bragging about how Over the Edge will go. Oh, and he had security guards with him. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin interrupted and got right into the ring with everyone. As soon as he spoke, Austin called Vince the world’s dumbest son of a bitch. Since Vince said he assaulted Austin, the WWF Champion demanded the cops do their job and arrest Vince. The owner was in disbelief as the cops did it and put him in the cuffs. The crowd went absolutely BALLISTIC for this. They were going nuts. When the Stooges attempted to help Vince, Austin noted that it was obstruction of justice and they got put in handcuffs as well! To cap it all off, Austin kicked Vince in the gut and poured beer on him. A classic opening segment. The fans ate it up and it was fantastic to see Austin turn the tables on Vince in a creative manner.

The Disciples of Apocalypse vs. LOD 2000 and Puke

No Sunny again. LOD chose their surprise partner in the debuting Puke. Hawk simply called him “Puke” and gave him the least interesting and unenthusiastic introduction ever. He went over to puke on one of DOA’s bikes and got beat up for it. Lame intro. This was the punch and kick brawl you’d expect from these teams. Droz looked very green and clearly wasn’t fully ready yet. He did get the win with a solid sitout powerbomb at 4:10. About as good as you could hope for. [*]

Backstage, Vince threw his weight around to prevent the arrest, but to no avail.

Seems like Edge was in the audience in the rafters. Hard to tell.

Dan Severn vs. Owen Hart

Two of my favorites from this era. Severn still sported the NWA Title here. We got some solid grappling between these two. Owen found himself in trouble so he resorted to a low blow. Somehow, that didn’t result in a disqualification. When Severn withstood that and applied the armbar, the Nation hit the ring for the DQ at 3:06. That was going fine until the finish. [*¾]

The Nation worked together to put a hurting on Severn. He took a Rock Bottom, Mark Henry splash, and some stomps. Owen went to “Pillmanize” the ankle but officials hit the ring to stop that from happening.

In the back, Vince was in the cop car and was livid.

VIGNETTE ~ Edge! A lady whispered a lot during this vignette.

The Jackyl made his entrance along with some Howard Stern Show folks known as Hank the Angry Drunken Dwarf and Crackhead Bob. Wow. This is the late 90s garbage TV era indeed. Jackyl called them his friends, but also the Oddities. He then brought out the rest of the Oddities, including Luna Vachon, Golga (a masked man played by John Tenta), and the largest man in WWF, the Giant Silva.

Golga w/ The Oddities vs. Thrasher w/ Mosh

You know when people poke fun at current era segments like “Sonny Boy” and “Bayley: This is Your Life?” Well, the Attitude Era had a ton of trash too. Like this. For some reason, this went 2:57. Golga did Earthquake offense and won via powerslam in a squash. Mosh attacked after the match and got beat up. [NR]

Austin continued to troll Vince in the cop car, flipping him off.

WWF REWIND ~ Paul Bearer was confirmed as Kane’s father.

Jeff Jarrett w/ Tennessee Lee vs. Vader

Jarrett was announced to be facing Steve Blackman at the PPV. Al Snow was shown in the crowd. While Vader manhandled Jarrett, JR informed viewers that Vince would be released from the cop car if he adhered to certain conditions. Vader mostly dominated this. He hit a big splash and taunted until Kane hit the ring for a DQ at 3:59. One sided other than a short bit of knee work by Jarrett. [¾*]

Kane beat on Vader and planted him with a slam. He clotheslined Vader over the top and they brawled outside. Officials tried to stop him but it was only Bearer who could get him to do it.

Backstage, Vince and the Stooges got out of the car. The condition seemed to be that he had to apologize to Austin. Vince gave an insincere one that Austin didn’t accept. He gave a generic one that Austin accepted, before patting him on the head and calling him a “good kid.” Hilarious.

WAR ZONE! Jerry Lawler replaced Cole.

A furious Vince McMahon and the Stooges came back out. He complained about what Austin did and said he didn’t mean his apology. As punishment, he booked Austin in a match against the Undertaker tonight. Interesting.

EARLIER TODAY ~ DX were at some airfield talking about their latest “mission.” No word on what it is, but they told some bad jokes.

Al Snow jumped the guardrail to demand Lawler get him his meeting with Vince. Security came over to stop him.

Non-Title Match: Dick Togo w/ Yamaguchi-San vs. WWF Light Heavyweight Champion TAKA Michinoku

Quick attack by Togo from behind to start. TAKA responded with a springboard dive to the outside. They continued to throw themselves at one another with Togo hitting a cannonball off the apron. Togo used his power advantage to remain in control for the majority of the contest. TAKA countered a powerbomb into a bridging rana for three at 3:51. A fun little sprint. [**]

Yamaguchi-San went after TAKA. Before he could get his ass kicked for it, the rest of Kaientai hit the ring and took out TAKA. It was punctuated with a big senton. Bradshaw wasn’t in the arena tonight.

Backstage, Undertaker prepared for the main event.

SLAM OF THE WEEK ~ Val Venis won his debut with the Money Shot.

EARLIER TODAY ~ DX was still at the airfield. They had no clue where Triple H had gone. Road Dogg called Gunn “Rockabilly” for giggles. It was the only thing to get a chuckle out of me.

Faarooq vs. Marc Mero w/ Sable

After the Rock feud, it’s easy to forget that Faarooq was still around. His theme sounded like an early version of D-Lo’s “I Think You Better Recognize” one. Mero and Sable got into it when he asked her to remove his robe. The match was a lot of nothing until Sable distracted Marc and Faarooq won via clothesline around 2:30. [½*]

Post-match, Mero was sick of Sable. He made her a deal. At Over the Edge, she could find a wrestler to face Mero. If that wrestler won, Sable would be out of her contract and free from Mero. If Mero won, she’d have to leave WWF forever. Sable agreed.

VIGNETTE ~ A Vince McMahon narrated video highlighted Pat Patterson.

EARLIER TODAY ~ HHH voiced over a video of a plane flying around. He was in the cockpit and holding his joystick. GET IT? They used poor effects to show the plane writing things about DX bombing. WCW in the sky, then they showed a bombing. Awful.

Non-Title Match: WWF Intercontinental Champion The Rock w/ Mark Henry vs. WWF European Champion Triple H w/ Chyna

How about them booking the SummerSlam main events tonight? Rock cut a strange promo about Viagra and how he doesn’t need it. This is their first meeting since moving up on the totem pole. Their IC Title feud in 1997 was not interesting. They worked a basic back and forth, not doing anything special this early into their rivalry. The highlight was Chyna coming face to face with Mark Henry and showing no intimidation. I forgot the factor they played in that feud. Henry got in a cheap shot, so Chyna responded by clocking Rock with a title. Rock survived that and the match kept going. HHH went for the Pedigree by the ropes, which always gets countered. I hate that spot. Henry attacked him outside, so Chyna whacked him with a chair. He was hurt but not stopped in his tracks. Rock joined outside and they got counted out for a draw at 7:58. That was kind of fun. They’d obviously go on to have better matches, but this worked as a nice preview. [**¾]

Rock sent HHH into the steel steps, but mostly no sold it to sit on a chair in the ring and taunt Rock. Faarooq came out and hit Rock from behind, reminding everyone that he’s a key roster member. Faarooq planted Rock with a ridiculous looking piledriver on the ramp. Rock sold the hell out of it.

It’s time for Austin vs. Undertaker. However, Vince came out as the guest referee. Undertaker did his entire entrance. Before Austin came out, Undertaker grabbed Vince and Chokeslammed him! Why? He called for the Tombstone, but here comes Kane and Paul Bearer. They traded shots until Taker clotheslined Kane outside. Kane pulled him out with him and they continued to brawl. The Stooges arrived to help their boss and the glass shattered, signaling the arrival of Stone Cold. The crowd erupted. He hit Stunners on both Patterson and Brisco before tying Vince in the ropes like his name was Andre the Giant. He holds a chair to Vince’s face to clock him but Dude Love ran out with a chair of his own. Austin was ready and hit his chair into Dude’s, knocking him out. Vince and his buddies managed to escape.



Reliving Nitro

Episode #141

May 25th, 1998 | Roberts Memorial Stadium in Evansville, Indiana | Attendance: N/A



WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Hulk Hogan (4) since 4/20/98

WCW United States Champion: Goldberg (1) since 4/20/98

WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Giant (2) and Sting (2) since 5/17/98

WCW Television Champion: Fit Finlay (1) since 5/4/98

WCW Cruiserweight Champion: Dean Malenko (4) since 5/17/98

HOUR ONE! Tony Schiavone, Mike Tenay, and Larry Zbyszko hosted.

NITRO GIRLS! We’re back to three hours this week.

Commentary hyped the main event of Sting and the Giant against Lex Luger and Sting. Yes, nWo Sting has returned. They then threw to a recap of Sting coming out to answer the nWo’s offer last Monday and the argument between Luger and Giant over where Sting’s alliances are. This went on forever. Those poor fans there live.

Finally, after nearly ten minutes, things got started. Raven walked out with his riot police. He first spoke about Mortis, saying he’d end him now. He then focused on Saturn and told stories of their childhood and how Raven would drive him to school and help him through a broken heart. Saturn’s friendship means everything to him and he would even fire the Flock, who were surrounding him. Lodi wasn’t happy with this, so he got hit with the Evenflow.

PROMO ~ Glacier got some promo time with a serious close up shot. He hyped up his debut and how he was given an awesome entrance and exit because of how good he was. He seriously said that. Glacier wants to destroy the myth of Saturn. This was so bad it was good.

NITRO GIRLS!

LAST THURSDAY ~ Booker T and Chris Benoit had promo time where Booker was announced as the top contender for the TV Title. Benoit attacked him from behind after hearing the news. Stevie Ray came out after and yelled at his brother to get up.

WCW Television Championship: Fit Finley [c] vs. Mike Enos

They turned Booker as top contender into him fighting Benoit in a Best of Seven Series. Why? Because Benoit was mad? Anyway, this match went about how you’d expect. Enos was the power guy, but Finley is tough and took whatever was dished out. Enos hit a rough looking powerslam where he somehow dropped Finley onto his own knee. How is that even possible? From there, Finley hit the Tombstone and retained in 3:55. Meh. [¾*]



Mean Gene hyped the hotline.

Glacier vs. Saturn

THE IRRESISTIBLE FORCE MEETS THE IMMOVABLE OBJECT! We were treated to them trying to sweep each other early on in an attempt to showcase how similar they are. GET IT? I kid, I actually appreciate that. Glacier played the role of the heel. He delivered a kick and Raven appeared on the stage. Glacier got his knees up on a splash and then both men went down after cross body attempts. Hammer showed up to attack Raven, getting the loudest pop of his entire career. Saturn hit the DVD to win at 4:16. Better than expected, but not much to this. [*½]

Outside, Raven dropped Hammer with the Evenflow. He then yelled, “WHAT ABOUT ME?” at Saturn up the aisle, but Saturn left without responding.

nWo Hollywood arrived to kill some time. It was just Giant, Brian Adams, and Vincent. Not exactly their best unit. Giant did the talking, calling Kevin Nash a coward for using a pipe recently. He called himself the original Big Sexy and called Nash out. The big man responded, sporting a Wolfpac shirt, saying he’d love to take out Hogan’s “fluff boys.” Ouch. Nash fought them and got taken down until Konnan and Lex Luger made the save. Curt Hennig and Randy Savage showed up as the ring was cleared. They offered Luger a Wolfpac shirt, who put it on and joined the team. SCREAMING CLOTHESLINES JOIN THE WOLFPAC!

HOUR NUMBER TWO!

Chris Jericho vs. El Dandy

The start of the Conspiracy Victim gimmick for Jericho. He came out with a sign saying it. Jericho won the match in short order at around 1:00 via Liontamer. [NR]

Post-match, Jericho got on the microphone to whine about the conspiracy he’s fallen victim to. It’s led to him no longer having his title. He called out JJ Dillon for some answers. Jericho did it while badmouthing JJ until he was in the ring with him, when he started brown nosing. Jericho complained that Dean Malenko wasn’t supposed to be part of the battle royal at Slamboree. JJ said that without any true proof of a reason to overturn the Slamboree result, he won’t do it. Jericho went back to complaining.

Konnan vs. La Parka

I will not accept this world where La Parka is out to job to Konnan. Other than a dive, La Parka didn’t get to do much. Konnan won via Tequila Sunrise at 3:03. Glorified squash. [NR]

NITRO GIRLS!

Kanyon got a backstage interview piece. He cut a promo saying Mortis died when Raven hit him with a DDT in February, while Kanyon was born at Slamboree when he delivered the “chair shot heard ‘round the world.” He promised to get to Raven over and over.

Mean Gene brought out Roddy Piper for an in-ring interview. He was asked about teaming with Randy Savage and how they don’t trust each other. Piper’s promo was just a ton of rambling about Savage’s hair and doing the YMCA. Strange. Savage showed up with Elizabeth. They bickered for a bit until Bret Hart came out to stir the pot. He mentioned how his mother said hi to Piper and thanked him for a favor, causing Savage to lose his cool. Savage left and Piper said a bad joke about Hogan and Hart having two “h’s” and so do hemorrhoids.

Juventud Guerrera vs. Kidman w/ Lodi

We’ve gotten this match a lot in 1998. Juvi has feuded with the Flock for a bit. Kidman had his shirt ripped early to set up some Juvi chops. He also busted out a sweet plancha to pop the crowd. Speaking of the crowd, they were way into this. More than usual for a cruiserweight match. Juvi got worked over and fired up as the fans went nuts. Kidman taunted too soon after a reverse suplex, opening the door for Juvi to hit a flying spinning heel kick. The fans bought that as the finish but Kidman kicked out. Juvi cut off the Seven Year Itch with a midair dropkick. From there, it was Juvi Driver and 450 to end a really fun 9:24. Just give two good wrestlers time and they’ll deliver. It’s simple. [***½]

NITRO GIRLS!

Bobby Heenan joined the booth to replace Zbyszko.

THREE WEEKS AGO ~ The confrontation between the Steiner Brothers was shown.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. w/ Eddie Guerrero vs. Ultimo Dragon

Eddie has created a monster. Chavo embraces being with him and wears the “Eddie Guerrero is my favorite wrestler” shirt with pride. He begs to get in the match instead, so Eddie agreed, but is beyond annoyed with his nephew. This is another pairing we’ve seen a handful of times this year. They went back and forth, with Eddie seemingly pulling for Dragon. Eddie tripped Chavo on a suplex, leading to a Dragon Sleeper. Chavo slipped out and used the ropes for offensive help, yelling to his uncle, “LOOK, I’M CHEATING TO WIN!” He had the biggest smile. Chavo won via tornado DDT in 4:40. Solid little match. [**¼]

Post-match, Chavo was hyped enough to pick a fight with Eddie and some fans. Eddie forced him to leave the ring. Mean Gene stopped them for a word, with Eddie saying Chavo might need therapy. JJ Dillon arrived to announce that Eddie will face Chavo at the Great American Bash. Chavo was pumped.

HOUR NUMBER THREE!

WCW Cruiserweight Championship: Dean Malenko [c] vs. Lenny Lane

This was a title match, but it wasn’t a competitive one. It got time, lasting 4:34, but it felt like an extended squash. Lenny Lane’s gimmick here felt like a precursor to Tony Nese as he’s pretty obsessed with showcasing his abs and physique. Dean won via Texas Cloverleaf. [*]



WCW United States Championship: Goldberg [c] vs. Johnny Attitude

89-0. Attitude had a BALD HEAD and mocked Goldberg’s entrance. He went for the Spear to start and it failed. Goldberg beat him down and hit one of his most impressive Jackhammers ever. He retained in 1:10. [½*]

Match One in Best of Seven Series: Booker T [0] vs. Chris Benoit [0]

The much talked about series between these began here. Right off the bat, they wailed on each other with chops, forearms, and all kinds of strikes. Benoit gained the first true advantage with a front suplex onto the top rope. He was content to take a countout win but Booker made it back inside. Of course, since this is WCW, there wasn’t a ton of talk about the match, instead focusing on the nWo drama. Benoit held serve and wore down Booker with a chin lock. Benoit’s backbreaker was Bret Hart levels of great. Booker fired up, leading to a great exchange down the stretch. Booker missed the Harlem Hangover, a move Tenay noted he hadn’t tried in weeks. Benoit slapped on the Crippler Crossface to go up 1-0 after 11:35. Great start to the series. Intense back and forth, but a bit slow in the middle. Unfortunately, the next two matches are on Thunder and Saturday Night, so I won’t see them. [***¾]

The Giant and nWo Sting vs. Lex Luger and Sting

Commentary hyped this as incredibly important all night long. Would Sting join his Tag Team Champion partner in the nWo Hollywood? Would he join up with his buddy Luger in the Wolfpac? Or would he stay neutral? Well, he came out alone, to his own music, and barely reacted to Luger. Once he hit the ring, they took out nWo Sting and beat up Giant together. It calmed down into a traditional tag. Sting against nWo Sting looked weird. Giant fared better and worked over Luger. No SCREAMING CLOTHESLINE rally which made me sad. Sting got the hot tag and hit the Scorpion Death Drop on his impersonator to win in 6:03. Crowd popped big for the end. Match was kind of just there though. [*¼]

The Wolfpac came out and “too sweeted” Luger. They offered Sting a Wolfpac shirt but he was on the steps. Sting stepped back into the ring as the crowd erupted. They tossed him the shirt but before we can find out what happened, the show went off the air.

Raw MVP: Steve Austin

Raw LVP: The Howard Stern people

Nitro MVP: Booker T & Chris Benoit

Nitro LVP: Roddy Piper

Raw Rating: 4.2

Nitro Rating: 4.2