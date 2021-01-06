RAW Legends Night Gets Best Viewership and Rating Since March of Last Year

WWE continues their upward trend in the ratings, as last Monday’s episode of RAW got the show’s best viewership and rating since March of last year. Showbuzz Daily reports that the show had an average of 2.128 million viewers, up a good deal from last week’s 1.769 million viewers. The show has steadily been rising in recent weeks in viewership after setting a record low on December 14.

The rating was also good news for WWE, as it had an 0.74 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up over twenty points from last week’s 0.52 rating. All three hours took the top three spots for the night in cable, ahead of several news programs and Bravo’s Below Deck. You can find hour-by-hour information below.

Hour 1: 2.197 million viewers, 0.70 in the 18-49 demo

Hour 2: 2.150 million viewers, 0.66 in the 18-49 demo

Hour 3: 2.036 million viewers, 0.68 in the 18-49 demo