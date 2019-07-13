wrestling / News
RAW Live Event Results From Augusta, Maine: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin In A Street Fight
WWE held a live event for their RAW brand last night in Augusta, Maine, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in a main event street fight. Here are results, via PWInsider:
*Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival by DQ. The Viking Raiders and The Usos came out, leading to….
*The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival & The Viking Raiders.
*No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley. Rawley demanded another match…….
*Titus O’Neil pinned Mojo Rawley with the Clash of the Titus. Rawley demanded another match…..
*Braun Strowman pinned Mojo Rawley with the powerslam in 30 seconds..
*Naomi & Dana Brooke defeated Tamina & Sarah Logan.
*WWE United States Champion Ricochet defeated Cesaro with a shooting star press.
*Cedric Alexander pinned Robert Roode with the Lumbar Check.
*Lacey Evans pinned Natalya with the Woman’s Right.
*WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins pinned Baron Corbin in a Street Fight with a curb stomp.
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega On How Close She Was to Quitting Wrestling, How The Rock Convinced Her Not To
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Why He Didn’t Want to Sign Nicole Bass to WWE, Why She Left For Bizarre ‘Apartment Wrestling’ Fetish Gig, & What Apartment Wrestling Is
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why Big Boss Man Appeared On America’s Most Wanted In 1999
- Batista Says He Tried To Talk Undertaker Out of Match With Goldberg