RAW Live Event Results From Augusta, Maine: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin In A Street Fight

WWE held a live event for their RAW brand last night in Augusta, Maine, featuring Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in a main event street fight. Here are results, via PWInsider:

*Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival by DQ. The Viking Raiders and The Usos came out, leading to….

*The Usos & Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeated WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival & The Viking Raiders.

*No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley. Rawley demanded another match…….

*Titus O’Neil pinned Mojo Rawley with the Clash of the Titus. Rawley demanded another match…..

*Braun Strowman pinned Mojo Rawley with the powerslam in 30 seconds..

*Naomi & Dana Brooke defeated Tamina & Sarah Logan.

*WWE United States Champion Ricochet defeated Cesaro with a shooting star press.

*Cedric Alexander pinned Robert Roode with the Lumbar Check.

*Lacey Evans pinned Natalya with the Woman’s Right.

*WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins pinned Baron Corbin in a Street Fight with a curb stomp.