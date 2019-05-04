Double Main Event Advertised for Raw in Long Island, New York in July

– The Nassau Coliseum is locally advertising the following card for the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw set for July 15 at the venue. Tickets for the event go on sale on May 10. Online pre-sales start on May 7.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

* Braun Strowman & AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre