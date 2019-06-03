RAW Preview For Tonight: Brock Lesnar To Cash In Money in the Bank

WWE has announced a preview for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will feature Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins. The preview doesn’t mention a recent tweet from Matt Riddle, who said he would be there to stop it. Here are the bullet points:

* Heyman announces Lesnar will cash in on Rollins this Monday

* Not dead yet: The Undertaker returns

* Roman Reigns to team with The Usos to battle Drew McIntyre & The Revival

* These colors don’t run: will Rey Mysterio relinquish his title?

* Ladies first: Lacey Evans continues feud with Becky Lynch