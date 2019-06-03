wrestling / News
RAW Preview For Tonight: Brock Lesnar To Cash In Money in the Bank
June 3, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced a preview for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will feature Brock Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins. The preview doesn’t mention a recent tweet from Matt Riddle, who said he would be there to stop it. Here are the bullet points:
* Heyman announces Lesnar will cash in on Rollins this Monday
* Not dead yet: The Undertaker returns
* Roman Reigns to team with The Usos to battle Drew McIntyre & The Revival
* These colors don’t run: will Rey Mysterio relinquish his title?
* Ladies first: Lacey Evans continues feud with Becky Lynch
