WWE News: RAW Preview For Tonight Includes Two Matches, Seth Rollins Comments On His Match With Dolph Ziggler, Bayley On How She Wants To Elevate The Women’s Division

– WWE has released bullet points previewing tonight’s episode of RAW, which will include Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss.

* Rollins seeks retribution against Ziggler

* Becky Lynch set to battle Alexa Bliss

* 24/7 Rules

* “Samoan Summit” set for Reigns and Joe

– WWE posted a video of Seth Rollins commenting on his match with Ziggler tonight:

He may have a lot on his plate, but @WWERollins has time to teach @HEELZiggler a lesson on #Raw tomorrow night! #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/Td4cpFGfVG — WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2019

– Finally, Bayley commented on recently challenging Trish Stratus to a match for her Smackdown Women’s title, saying she wants to elevate the division by defending against everyone.