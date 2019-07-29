wrestling / News
WWE News: RAW Preview For Tonight Includes Two Matches, Seth Rollins Comments On His Match With Dolph Ziggler, Bayley On How She Wants To Elevate The Women’s Division
– WWE has released bullet points previewing tonight’s episode of RAW, which will include Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss.
* Rollins seeks retribution against Ziggler
* Becky Lynch set to battle Alexa Bliss
* 24/7 Rules
* “Samoan Summit” set for Reigns and Joe
– WWE posted a video of Seth Rollins commenting on his match with Ziggler tonight:
He may have a lot on his plate, but @WWERollins has time to teach @HEELZiggler a lesson on #Raw tomorrow night! #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/Td4cpFGfVG
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2019
– Finally, Bayley commented on recently challenging Trish Stratus to a match for her Smackdown Women’s title, saying she wants to elevate the division by defending against everyone.
This Tuesday on #SDLive, @trishstratuscom will join @JerryLawler on #TheKingsCourt, and @itsBayleyWWE believes the key to elevating the division is facing the past, present, and future! #WWECapeGirardeau pic.twitter.com/NsaxBUKDTF
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2019
