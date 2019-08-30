WWE News: Raw Preview For King of the Ring Match, Kofi Kingston Reviews Esports Shoes

– WWE has posted a preview for Monday’s King of the Ring match between Baron Corbin and Cedric Alexander, hinting an injury issues for Alexander. You can see the preview below for the quarterfinal match, which focuses on the storyline injury Alexander suffered from Cesaro:

Cedric faces down Corbin … but there’s a problem

Perennial underdog Cedric Alexander has been making a name for himself over the last few weeks, earning victories against Drew McIntyre and Cesaro as well as a quick defeat of Sami Zayn that sent the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament.

A quarterfinal bout against the returning — and surging — Baron Corbin should give Alexander ample opportunity to cement himself as a star, but one question mark lingers over the match: a leg that took an absolute pounding during Cedric’s victory over Cesaro last week and is sure to be a big target for the man who is already calling himself King Corbin. Alexander shouldn’t be counted out, but facing a healthy, motivated Corbin does hand him a pre-match disadvantage, and he’ll need all of his heart to overcome it.