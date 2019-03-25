wrestling / News
RAW Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns Responds to Drew McIntyre, Angle’s Farewell Tour, More
RAW is live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Announced so far:
* Roman Reigns responds to Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 35 challenge
* Kurt Angle’s farewell tour continues.
* Appearance by Beth Phoenix
We should also get new names announced for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the Alexa Bliss/Carmella/R-Truth/Braun Strowman WrestleMania host stuff, the ongoing Ronda Rousey angle which involved her husband Travis Browne last week, and more.
We’ll of course have LIVE coverage of the show tonight so be sure to join us!
