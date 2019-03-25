RAW Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns Responds to Drew McIntyre, Angle’s Farewell Tour, More

RAW is live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Announced so far:

* Roman Reigns responds to Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 35 challenge

* Kurt Angle’s farewell tour continues.

* Appearance by Beth Phoenix

We should also get new names announced for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the Alexa Bliss/Carmella/R-Truth/Braun Strowman WrestleMania host stuff, the ongoing Ronda Rousey angle which involved her husband Travis Browne last week, and more.

