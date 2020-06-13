Raw Preview Teases Seth Rollins Inviting Rey Mysterio and Dominik to Raw

– As previously noted, Seth Rollins has extended an invitation to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik for Monday’s Raw. WWE released a new preview blurb on the invitation, which you can read below:

Why did Seth Rollins invite Rey Mysterio and Dominik to Raw?

Last Monday on Raw, Seth Rollins crashed an exclusive interview with Rey Mysterio, who gave an update on his status after the gruesome eye injury inflicted on him by The Monday Night Messiah. While Mysterio’s outlook is promising, he’s still not cleared for a return to the ring.

Despite that, Rollins had the audacity to invite the furious Mysterio and his son Dominik to Raw this week to help them understand the “sacrifice” he made for the greater good of the red brand. What possible motivation could have driven The Monday Night Messiah to make such a move?