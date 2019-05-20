WWE News: Preview For Tonight’s Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live Event Cancelled, Miz And Mrs. Episode Synopsis

— WWE.com has posted a preview for tonight’s Monday Night Raw, promoting the fallout from Brock Lesnar’s shock Money In The Bank ladder match victory. They posted the following:

Money is the Beast

In one of the most stunning moments in WWE Money in the Bank history, Brock Lesnar emerged out of nowhere as a replacement to the attacked Sami Zayn and laid waste to Ali to capture the Money in the Bank contract. As a result, Seth Rollins will surely have little time to celebrate his victory over AJ Styles. As if The Beast wasn’t already one of the most dangerous threats to the Universal Championship, Lesnar comes with the complete unpredictability of a Money in the Bank cash-in, whenever he chooses to utilize it. Will light be shed on Lesnar’s latest conquest and how it came to be?”

— Tonight’s SmackDown live event, planned to emanate out of Lowell, MA, has been cancelled, according to PWInsider. The reason for this is thought to be to allow SmackDown superstars scheduled for the show to potentially appear on Raw as part of the Wildcard Rule.

— The synopsis for tomorrow night’s episode of Miz & Mrs. reads as follows: “Maryse plans a surprise birthday bash for Mike; the Miz struggles to get rid of his new dad bod.”

— The long-awaited title rematch from NXT Takeover Blackpool, featuring NXT UK Champion WALTER defending against former champion Pete Dunne will be airing this Wednesday at 3 PM EST.