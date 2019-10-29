Raw Rating Dips to Five Week Low

– This week’s episode of Raw saw a sink in ratings to its lowest point in five weeks. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.72 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.133 million viewers. Those numbers are down 4% and 8% from last week’s 0.75 demo rating and 2.32 million viewers, and rep the lowest marks since the September 23rd episode for ratings (0.71) and the September 9th episode for audience (2.13 million).

Raw ranked #5 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, behind the NFL game on ESPN (3.13 demo rating, 9.975 million viewers), the pre-game (1.38/4.899 million) and post-game programming (1.01/2.691) and 90 Day Fiance (0.78/2.805 million). The hourly numbers were:

* 8 PM: 0.79 demo rating (2.326 million viewers)

* 9 PM: 0.72 demo rating (2.146 million viewers)

* 10 PM: 0.65 demo rating (1.928 million viewers)