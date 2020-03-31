Raw Rating Dips to New 2020 Low

This week’s episode of Raw took a minor hit in the ratings and viewership to set a new low for the year. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 19 demographic and 1.924 million viewers. Those numbers were down 4% and 5% from last week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.006 million, and represent the lowest numbers since the December 23rd episode of Raw had a 0.53 demo rating and 1.835 million viewers.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (0.69 demo rating/1.454 million viewers), Love & Hip-Hop Miami (0.63 demo rating/1.376 million viewers), and Fox News’ The Five (0.61/5.141 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.63 demo rating (2.139 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.61 demo rating (1.896 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.51 demo rating (1.646 million viewers)