wrestling / News
Raw Rating Drops to 2021 Low, Viewership Up
May 18, 2021 | Posted by
The rating for this week’s episode of Raw took a hit, falling to the 2021 low after WrestleMania Backlash although overall viewership was up. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.48 rating in the 19 – 49 demographic per the PW Torch, while the audience was 1.823 million. That’s down 10% and up less than a percent respectively from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and 1.817 million viewers.
The rating beats out the 0.49 on February 8th to become the lowest-rated Raw of the year so far, and the lowest since the December 14th episode had a 0.41. We don’t have the full chart of cable originals at this time, so no word on where it ranked.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on COVID-19 Outbreak in NJPW, Two Wrestlers Who Tested Positive
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Having To Do Promo After Owen Hart’s Fall At Over The Edge 1999, Learning Of Owen’s Passing
- Shawn Michaels On His Coaching Style In NXT, Which NXT Stars Remind Him Of Younger Version Of Himself
- The Rock Responds To Ariya Daivari Buying His Mother a New Washer & Dryer