Raw Rating Drops to 2021 Low, Viewership Up

The rating for this week’s episode of Raw took a hit, falling to the 2021 low after WrestleMania Backlash although overall viewership was up. Monday night’s episode scored a 0.48 rating in the 19 – 49 demographic per the PW Torch, while the audience was 1.823 million. That’s down 10% and up less than a percent respectively from last week’s 0.53 demo rating and 1.817 million viewers.

The rating beats out the 0.49 on February 8th to become the lowest-rated Raw of the year so far, and the lowest since the December 14th episode had a 0.41. We don’t have the full chart of cable originals at this time, so no word on where it ranked.