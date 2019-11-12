Raw Rating Gets Battered Against Monday Night Football

– The rating for this week’s Raw took a beating against a massive Monday Night Football game. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.058 million viewers. Those numbers are down 15% and 4% respectively from last week’s 0.76 demo rating and 2.136 million viewers, and represent the lowest numbers for a non-holiday episode of Raw.

Raw got knocked down largely by the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game, which dominated the night per Showbuzz Daily with a 5.09 demo rating and 15.978 million viewers — up from an also-huge 4.54 and 13.979 million for the Cowboys vs. Giants game last week. (By comparison, the typical number has been a demo rating between a 3.0 and a 4.0, with audience between 10 to 12 million.) Raw ranked #4 for the night behind the game, the kickoff show (2.37 demo rating/7.951 million) and SportsCenter (1.43/3.795 million). Raw’s hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.358 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.66 demo rating (2.063 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.52 demo rating (1.753 million viewers)