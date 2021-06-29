Raw Rating Hits 2021 Low, Viewership Down

The rating and audience for this week’s episode of Raw were down, with the rating in particular hitting a six-month low. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Raw scored a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.57 million viewers. Those numbers are down 16.3% and 8.7% respectively from last week’s 0.49 demo rating and 1.719 million viewers.

The demo rating for this week is the lowest of 2021, with the last time it was this low taking place on December 14th of last year. The audience was the worst since the May 31st episode brought in 1.557 million viewers. Raw is averaging a 0.538 demo rating for 2021 to date and 1.801 million viewers, down from a 0.62 demo rating and 2.037 million for the same time period of 2021.