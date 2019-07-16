Raw Rating Hits Eight-Week High Following Extreme Rules

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw spiked following the events of Extreme Rules, giving the show its best numbers in eight weeks. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.80 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.453 million viewers, up 11% and 4% from last week’s 0.72 demo rating and 2.352 million viewers. The rating was the best since the May 21st episode brought in a 0.88, while the audience was the highest since the July 1st episode had 2.496 million.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, benefitted by a lack of the sports-related competition the show’s dealt with in recent weeks. It beat out Love & Hip-Hop on VH-1 (0.71 demo rating/1.602 million viewers) for the top spot per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.74 demo rating (2.379 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.83 demo rating (2.503 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.83 demo rating (2.478 million viewers)