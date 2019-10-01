Raw Rating Hits Seven-Week High For Season Premiere

– WWE lined a lot of big things up for Raw’s season premiere, and it paid off with a big ratings jump. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.89 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.57 million viewers. Those are up a hefty 26% and 16% from last week’s 0.71 demo rating and 2.21 million viewers.

The numbers mark the highest point for Raw since the August 13th episode seven weeks ago, which had a 0.92 demo rating and an audience of 2.729 million. Even more importantly, this marks one of the rare weeks where Raw was actually better than its number a year ago. The October 1st episode had a 0.76 demo rating and an audience of 2.302 million.

Raw ranked #4 among cable ratings for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind the Monday Night Football game (3.45 demo rating/10.467 million viewers), the pre-game kickoff show (1.65/5.475 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (1.02/2.572 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.93 demo rating (2.701 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.91 demo rating (2.592 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.84 demo rating (2.416 million viewers)