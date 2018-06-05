Raw Rating Up From Memorial Day Low

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw was up from last week’s Memorial Day low point. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.85 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.526 million viewers, up 11% and 1% respectively from last week’s 0.77 demo rating and audience of 2.495 million. The numbers were still below the 0.89 and 2.669 million from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (1.02 demo rating, 2.112 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.86 demo rating (2.594 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.87 demo rating (2.593 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.82 demo rating (2.390 million viewers)