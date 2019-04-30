WWE Raw Rating Sinks to New Non-Holiday Low, Viewership Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw hit a new low for non-holiday episodes. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.72 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.158 million viewers. Those numbers are down 11% and 9% from last week’s 0.81 demo rating and 2.374 million viewers. The rating represents the lowest for an episode in recent memory, with the exception of the Christmas Eve 2018 and New Year’s Eve 2019 episodes which scored a 0.55 and 0.58, respectively. Similarly, the viewership was the lowest outside of those two episodes, which had 1.775 million (Christmas Eve) and 1.968 million (New Year’s Eve).

It is also worth noting that the show ranked behind last week’s Smackdown, which had a 0.74 demo rating and 2.219 million viewers.

Raw ranked #4 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind the two NBA Playoff games (1.49 rating/3.638 million and 1.40/3.829 million) and Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (0.79/1.624 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.336 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.74 demo rating (2.241 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.64 demo rating (1.898 million viewers)