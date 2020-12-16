RAW Rating Reportedly Not ‘Sitting Well’ With WWE Officials

As we reported yesterday, WWE RAW hit an all-time low in the ratings this past Monday, with 1.527 million viewers as well as 0.44, 0.41 and 0.38 for hours one through three, respectively. It was noted that Dynamite from last week actually beat RAW in all three hours in the key 18-49 demo, as that episode had a 0.45.

According to Wrestlevotes, this news is not ‘sitting well’ with those in control of the company. It is expected that there will be some ‘reactionary decisions’ made in light of the news at some point.