Raw Rating Retreats From Last Week’s Season Premiere Surge

– This week’s Raw predictably dropped back from the hefty ratings jump that it got last week for the heavily-hyped “season premiere.” Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.75 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.334 million viewers, down 16% and 9% from last week’s 0.89 demo rating and 2.57 million viewers.

The numbers had a natural drop-off from last week, which was boosted by the heavy marketing around it and the general hype for wrestling that subsisted throughout last week. They were still, however, still up from the 0.71 demo rating and 2.210 million viewers from two weeks ago and were the second-best marks (behind last week, obviously) since the September 2nd episode had a 0.83 and an audience of 2.405 million.

Raw ranked #5 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily behind the NFL game (3.89 demo rating, 11.125 million viewers), the MNF kickoff show (1.77/5.666 million), the post-game SportsCenter (1.20/2.903 million) and the Dodgers vs. Nationals MLB Division Series game (0.99/3.611 million). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.443 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.76 demo rating (2.330 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.70 demo rating (2.230 million viewers)