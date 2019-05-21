Raw Rating Rises, Hits Five-Week High

– The rating for this week’s episode of Raw scored the highest mark for the show in five weeks. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.88 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.521 million viewers, up 9% and 7% from last week’s 0.80 demo rating and 2.349 million viewers. The metrics were the best since the April 15th episode, the second following WrestleMania, had a 0.91 demo rating and 2.665 million viewers.

Raw ranked #4 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, coming in behind the power of the NBA Finals. The actual game hit #1 with a 2.77 demo rating and 7.788 million viewers, followed by the pre-game courtside show (1.36 demo rating/4.099 million viewers) and the post-game SportsCenter (1.25 demo rating/3.261 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.93 demo rating (2.681 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.90 demo rating (2.583 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.80 demo rating (2.229 million viewers)