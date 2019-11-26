Raw Rating Ticks Up After Survivor Series, Viewership Nudges Down

– The rating for this week’s Raw rose a bit following Survivor Series, while viewership was down a hair. Monday’s episode brought in a 0.71 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.109 million viewers, up 3% and 1% respectively from last week’s 0.68 demo rating and audience of 2.127 million. The demo rating was the best since the November 5th episode had a 0.76; meanwhile the rating was up from the 2.058 million two weeks ago but down from November 5th’s 2.136 million.

Raw ranked #4 for the night among cable originals, beaten by Monday Night Football (3.47 demo rating/10.925 million viewers), the pre-game kickoff (1.60/5.680 million) and the post-game SportsCenter (1.11/2.81 million) per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.77 demo rating (2.241 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.73 demo rating (2.190 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.63 demo rating (1.896 million viewers)