Raw Rating, Viewership Down After Last Week’s Post-Rumble Episode

The rating for this week’s Raw took a hit following the post-Royal Rumble episode last week, as did the audience. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.67 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.268 million viewers, down 12% and 6% respectively from last week’s 0.76 demo rating and 2.402 million viewers. That’s the lowest number for Raw since the January 13th episode had a 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.03 million.

Raw ranked #1 among cable originals for the night, per Showbuzz Daily. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.72 demo rating (2.318 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.66 demo rating (2.164 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.63 demo rating (2.022 million viewers)