Raw Rating, Viewership Hit Four-Week Highs With Performance Center Episode

This week’s episode of Raw may not have had a live audience, but it did bring in more TV viewers. This week’s episode, which aired from a closed set at the WWE Performance Center, brought in a 0.76 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.335 million viewers. Those numbers are up 10% and 8% from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.163 million viewers, and represent the best figures for the show since the February 17th episode had a 0.79 and an audience of 2.437 million.

Whatever the debate about whether Raw should keep going with new shows, it could well turn out well for them in terms of ratings. Much of the rest of TV will start turning to reruns in moderately short order, which will only serve to benefit Raw as a show running live content. That is, of course, assuming Raw continues to air live from the PC during the pandemic.

Raw topped the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH-1 (0.64 demo rating, 1.454 million viewers) for the spot. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.80 demo rating (2.412 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.77 demo rating (2.486 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.70 demo rating (2.108 million viewers)