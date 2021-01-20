Raw Ratings & Viewership Slightly Up This Week Against NBA on TNT Coverage

– Showbuzz Daily has the delayed ratings and numbers for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Against the NBA on TNT, Monday’s USA Network drew an average 1.854 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.991 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.875 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.697 million viewers for Hour 3.

That’s a slight increase for the average viewership for last week’s Raw show, which drew 1.819 million viewers. The show faced competition from the NBA’s Bucks vs. Nets game, and also the Lakers vs. Warriors, which started in the 10:00 pm hour.

In the P18-49 key demographic, the show averaged a a 0.60 rating. That’s also up from the average 0.55 rating for last week’s show. For the hourly ratings break downs, Hour 1 peaked at 0.64 and ranked No. 3 in the Cable Top 150, Hour 2 dropped to a 0.61 rating and ranked No. 4, and Hour 3 dropped to 0.56 and ranked No. 5.

The NBA Warriors vs. Lakers game topped the ratings and viewership for the night with 2.318 million viewers and a 0.91 rating int he key demo.